Weekend Events: Spring Daze, Grand Openings, Festivals & Pop-Ups

Cary, NC — This weekend, the weather is warm and the outdoor events abound.

Friday, April 30, 2021

Impractical Jokers The Movie at Koka Booth Amphitheater

Gates open 6:30 PM | Movie starts 8 PM | Online tickets

The gates of Koka Booth reopened on April 1st with an initial lineup including the WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series in which a portion of proceeds are donated to the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children’s services.

This 2020 film is the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers.

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Spring Daze Arts Market

10 AM-2 PM | Free

Instead of roaming under the canopy of Bond Park, this year’s Spring Daze Arts Markets will take place over the course of 4 consecutive Saturdays at the downtown Fidelity Bank site at 100 W. Chatham Street.

Artist tents will be separated for social distancing as guests follow the path through the various artistic displays and sale items before exiting the lot onto Academy Street. See more about the markets in this CaryCitizen story.

Cary Ballet Company’s Spring Works

Tickets Available Online

This Saturday, Cary Ballet Company is presenting a diverse dance production of New, Classical and Contemporary works for 2021. The performances will be shown in a video-on-demand format with online tickets available. Tickets will be good for 48 hours, from Saturday, May 1 at 7 PM to Monday, May 3 at 7 PM. Proceeds help to support the non-profit youth performing company.

Grand Opening, Bond Brothers Eastside

2:30 PM-midnight | Ticketed event

The grand opening of Bond Brothers Eastside is a ticketed event on Saturday, May 1, 2021, featuring a full 8 hours of local music. Each of the 2-hour sessions will have reserved seating and will offer special beer releases as well as raffles for Bond Brothers swag. Tickets can be purchased online for single or multiple sessions with prices starting at $40 for single and outdoor cocktail tables. Tables will be available in singles, two-tops, and four & six seaters. Once each session is complete, the space will be cleaned before welcoming in the next group. See the full lineup and more info on the Bond Brothers Eastside website. 2021 Get Your Rear in Gear 5K WakeMed Soccer Park | Register Online This 5k can be completed in person or virtually for runners or walkers who register online by midnight on Wednesday, April 28. The in-person race will be at WakeMed Soccer Park and fees are $30 for adults and $15 for youth 12 and under. The race proceeds benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition. Check out the full day’s schedule and COVID precautions in place on the race website. Women’s Soccer at WakeMed After the 5k in the morning, WakeMed Soccer Park will be hosting a full afternoon and evening of women’s soccer. First up is the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament from 12-5 PM followed by the NC Courage Professional Women’s Soccer Match vs. Orlando Pride from 7:30 – 9:30 PM. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Around the Triangle

Wake Forest – Annual HerbFest

Free | Friday-Sunday| 310 S White St, Wake Forest

HerbFest is an annual tradition in Wake Forest and is the longest-running herb festival in the United States.

The festival will be held outdoors with COVID safety measures in place on two consecutive weekends, April 30th to May 2nd, and May 7th to 9th, 2021 on the following time schedule:

April 30-May 2: 9 AM-6 PM on Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM Sunday

May 7-9: 9 AM-6 PM on Friday & Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM Sunday

Vendors will be selling a huge variety of organic, non-GMO and heritage herbs. Shoppers will also find local perennials, vegetables as well as artworks and local entertainment.

Apex – Live Music at BrüePrint

Sunday, May 2 | Bruëprint Brewing Company | 3-6 PM

Come try out a hand-crafted beer at Apex’s first craft brewery, Brüeprint Brewing Company while listening to a new music act, Mike Gangi featuring Wylde Bill. The brewery is located at 1229 Perry Rd, Ste 101 and the live performance is set for 3-6 PM.

Raleigh – Triangle Pop-Up Market

Free | Saturday | 10 AM-2 PM | Transfer Co. Food Hall

Transfer Co. Food Hall will be home to the Triangle Pop-Up Market this Saturday with an entirely outdoor setup and masks required by both shoppers and vendors. Enjoy live music on the patio while you eat, drink of shop from the local artists and makers offering a curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

