Weekend Events: Music, Movies and Markets

Cary, NC — I hope seeing that headline again feels just as good as it did to once again be typing it.

That’s right, after more than a year, our weekly roundup of what’s happening over the weCekend is back!

With pop-up markets all the craze and movies and concerts returning to the area with COVID-safe protocols, we’ve got several great picks for what’s going on in Cary this weekend.

Friday, April 16, 2021

Captain Marvel at Koka Booth Amphitheater

Gates open 6:30 PM | Movie starts 7:45 PM | Online tickets

The gates of Koka Booth reopened on April 1st with an initial lineup including the WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series in which a portion of proceeds are donated to the WakeMed Foundation to benefit WakeMed Children’s services.

The 2-hour movie centers around Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. After crashing an experimental aircraft, she is discovered by the Kree and trained as a member of the elite Starforce Military. Six years later, after escaping to Earth while under attack by the Skrulls, Danvers begins to discover there’s more to her past. With help from S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury, they set out to unravel the truth.

Live Music with Kevin Lee at Brüeprint Taproom

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM | 3470 Kildaire Farm Rd Suite 162

Brüeprint Brewing is Apex’s first craft brewery, open since 2014 and their Cary taproom location opened up in December 2020. Located in the Millpond Shopping just down the way from Publix, the taproom features live music on Fridays.

This Friday at the mic will be Kevin Lee, a guy who sings and plays his guitar to a wide variety of tunes from country to top 40 hits and a few throwback classics.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Axe Throwing & Food Truck at Fortnight Brewing

5-9 PM | Free | 1006 SW Maynard Road

Staff from Fat Axe Throwing Company will be coming by to guide some fun-filled axe throwing lanes at Fortnight this Saturday night. According to the event’s Facebook page, the event is free and AMA Gee’s Jamaican Food Truck will also be on site from 2-8 PM.

While you’re there, check out Fortnight’s English brews, a wine list and their newest creation — hard seltzer slushees.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM – 12 PM | 135 E. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. The traditional season started back at the start of April, meaning more vendors, longer hours and of course, much more pleasant weather mornings.

Take a look at the list of April goods you may find this month at the market.

The Farmers Market at Phillips Farms

8 AM – 4 PM | Sat. & Sun. | 6701 Good Hope Church Road

This brand new market is approaching its third weekend of operation at Philips Farm in NW Cary. What you’ll find at this particular farmers market will be local produce, meat, bread, dairy, art pieces and of course, a Phillips Farms staple every spring, their strawberries.

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Comedian Andy Forrester at The Raleigh Improv

1224 Parkside Main Street | 7 PM, doors open at 6 PM | Tickets $15

The Raleigh Improv, located inside Cary’s Parkside Town Commons, reopened last week and has an event calendar filled through October 2021. Take a look at their FAQ page for COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

This weekend, catch a funny set from Andy Forrester, a guy known for his off-the-wall humor since he got his start in 1999.

His high energy and animated routines have made him a club favorite all across the country as he shares stories of family, movies and his loves of food, traveling and living with his two little girls. Don’t just take my word for it. Grab a ticket and peruse the upcoming talents at the Improv along with FAQs regarding

Around the Triangle

Morrisville – Western Wake Farmers Market

260 Town Hall Drive | Saturday, 8 AM – 12 PM

The Western Wake Farmers’ Market is open year-round and was conceived by a group of Wake County moms with a desire to feed their families with locally grown food.

Take a look at their weekly updated What’s at the Market page for vendors and products that will be offered on the upcoming Saturday.

Raleigh – Pop Up Market

565 Maywood Avenue, Raleigh | Saturday & Sunday | 12 – 5 PM

Pop-Up Raleigh is an art and vintage market that pops up once a month outside of Trophy on Maywood on the third weekend of each month. At each of these markets, you’ll find 18-20 local businesses to shop from and find unique gifts.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

