An Evening at the Apex Night Market

Cary, NC — Yesterday afternoon I caught wind of a pop-up market unlike any I had heard of before; a flea and farmers market designed to be enjoyed at night, under string lights.

It’s called the Apex Night Market, a sister market of the Raleigh Night Market that’s in partnership with the Apex Farmers Market. The outdoor night market takes place behind the Apex Tobacco and Mule Exchange building on the second Thursday of each month and is scheduled through December 2021.

Each market features 25 vendors with social distancing measures in place.

Being fully vaccinated and itching to explore the market, I went along with my fiancé Brittany and we both found it to be well worth the drive to neighboring Apex. Here’s what we saw.

Beautiful, Holistic and Intension-Driven Goods

Several tents at the Apex Night Market were filled with various handmade beauty products, candles and other goodies that had me saying, “okay, I’ll treat myself.

One tent caught our eye with their table-top tiki torches —Beautiful Soul Beauty Apothecary. The independent business started up 10 months ago and the owner walked us through their variety of vegan, organic and all-natural product lines made in-house.

What stood out with this booth was that all their good-smelling items are intention-based. This means that all their spiritual products are cleansed, blessed and made with intention in small batches, according to the lunar cycles. All of their cosmetics are vegan including lip gloss, lip scrubs, lip oils, spiritual bath products and sea salt facial scrubs.

We walked away with CBD-infused, mango-scented lotion and a wonderful-smelling candle!

One-of-a-Kind Artworks

Several tents featured local artworks including paintings, photography and custom-made stickers. Perhaps my favorite artwork of the displays there last night was an entire tent filled with custom-made greeting cards and buttons with nothing but puns and dad jokes on them. A few of those may have also slipped in my bag.

Can’t Forget the Eats, Sweets & Drinks

We stopped by to chat with a vendor at the quaint, electric, three-wheel vendor cart of Junie B’s Bakeshop of Durham. While some had already sold out by 8 PM, several decadent cookies, doughs and other yummy treats were on display.

Other yummy vendors included the How ‘Bout Burger food truck that was booking up burgers, chicken wings and loaded fries with a Caribbean twist. We were full from dinner and drinks before we arrived but I do remember some wine and beer options along the loop as well… just saying.

Shop & Support Local Businesses

We were happy to come home with bags full of goodies including handmade jewelry, body wellness products, loose-leaf tea and more. We arrived with no expectations and perhaps slight hesitation and we left with a great feeling of meeting new people and supporting local and, for some, newly-opened businesses since the pandemic began.

For more information on the Apex Night Market, check out its Facebook events page.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

