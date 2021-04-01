Cary Celebrates 150 Years this Saturday with Live Showcase

Cary, NC — As most may know, 2021 is Cary’s 150th year as an incorporated town, but the actual incorporation anniversary date is this weekend on Saturday, April 3.

To mark the momentous day, the Town of Cary will be hosting a free, virtual event on the Town of Cary’s Facebook page and on Cary’s YouTube channel.

Tune In to the LIVE Celebration Saturday

The event will kick off at 8 PM and will debut a special video to honor and celebrate Cary’s past, present and its future. According to Town staff, the video, “honors our past, highlights Cary’s best, and showcases everything we love about our community.”

Then, following the video, there will be live musical performances from Chatham Rabbits and Hiss Golden Messenger to commemorate the day. Tune in at 8 PM on 4/3/21 to join the virtual festivities!

Watch live on 4/3/21 at 8 p.m. on the Town of Cary’s Facebook page, or on Cary’s Youtube channel.

Celebrate Now with Cary Birthday Scavenger Hunt

Want to get outside and celebrate? From March

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.