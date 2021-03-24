Give Back with These Volunteer Opportunities Around N.C.
Cary, NC — As the reigns loosen on COVID-related restrictions, volunteering is a great way to start getting back into the community. There are even a few opportunities to lend a helping hand remotely, too.
Start with a Local Volunteer Center
Volunteers are a crucial support system for communities, neighbors and local organizations. Locally in Wake and Chatham counties, three volunteer centers have opportunities listed year-round:
- Hands On Triangle: The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center
- Activate Good: Volunteer Opportunities in the Triangle
- Chatham Connecting
To help outside the Triangle, there’s a comprehensive list of other volunteer centers throughout all of the North Carolina counties.
Today’s Pressing Volunteer Needs
Types of volunteer opportunities in high demand at the moment include:
- Vaccination events
- Food assistance
- Education
- Volunteer from home
- Meals on Wheels
- Hurricane response
- Medical
For more information on each of these volunteering categories, visit the NC Volunteer Opportunities page.
For notifications of volunteer needs related to COVID-19 and hurricanes, you can sign up for email alerts.
Story from staff reports. Morrisville Elementary volunteer photo by Morrisville Mayor, TJ Cawley.
