Give Back with These Volunteer Opportunities Around N.C.

Cary, NC — As the reigns loosen on COVID-related restrictions, volunteering is a great way to start getting back into the community. There are even a few opportunities to lend a helping hand remotely, too.

Start with a Local Volunteer Center

Volunteers are a crucial support system for communities, neighbors and local organizations. Locally in Wake and Chatham counties, three volunteer centers have opportunities listed year-round:

To help outside the Triangle, there’s a comprehensive list of other volunteer centers throughout all of the North Carolina counties.

Today’s Pressing Volunteer Needs

Types of volunteer opportunities in high demand at the moment include:

Vaccination events

Food assistance

Education

Volunteer from home

Meals on Wheels

Hurricane response

Medical

For more information on each of these volunteering categories, visit the NC Volunteer Opportunities page.

For notifications of volunteer needs related to COVID-19 and hurricanes, you can sign up for email alerts.

Story from staff reports. Morrisville Elementary volunteer photo by Morrisville Mayor, TJ Cawley.

