Koka Booth Amphitheatre to Reopen Next Week

Cary, NC — After 15 months of empty seats, Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre will reopen on April 1, 2021.

The full reopening plan and safety protocols were released yesterday by venue officials in partnership with the Town of Cary, leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials.

According to Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s release of the plan, a “dimmer-switch” approach is going to be used, starting small with COVID safety protocols in place and building capacity up as restrictions continue to ease.

Yesterday’s announcement included a statement that festivals and national acts that patrons have come to love at Koka Booth “will be back in some capacity this season.”

In addition, Booth Amphitheatre officials say the North Carolina Symphony will return in June and an April announcement will provide details for the UNC Health Summerfest concert series.

Safety Measures to Expect

Face coverings will be required for all patrons with social distancing practices and pod seating. The new safety measures to expect will also include:

The ability for guests to scan their own tickets

Clear Bag Policy

Pod Seating

Advance tickets must be purchased online

Transition to touch-free soap, hand sanitizer and paper towel dispensers

Starting out, events will focus on local and regional talent, private rentals, the Movie by Moonlight series and the Josh Cellars Jazz Series.

As conditions continue to improve and restrictions are loosened, Venue Management and Town staff will re-assess what events/shows make the most sense keeping safety a top priority. A complete list of the venue’s new safety measures can be found at www.boothamphitheatre.com.

Music and Movies of April & May

For now, all shows and events will be at reduced capacity in accordance with safety guidelines established by the Governor’s Office. The schedule will begin with the popular WakeMed Movies by Moonlight and Josh Cellars Jazz Series.

WakeMed Movies by Moonlight Series:

April 1, Green Book

April 2, Yesterday

April 9, The High Note

April 16, Captain Marvel

April 23, Aladdin (2019)

April 30, Impractical Jokers

May 7, Trolls World Tour

May 14, Aquaman

May 21, Little

May 28, Star Wars “The Rise of Skywalker”

Note: These movies may be subject to change without notice.

Josh Cellars Jazz Series:

April 7, La Fiesta

April 14, Will McBride Group

April 21, Peter Lamb & The Wolves

April 28, Tea Cup Gin

May 5, Freeport Jazz

For details, pricing and ticket availability for WakeMed Movies by Moonlight or the Josh Cellars Jazz Series tickets visit www.boothamphitheatre.com.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Koka Booth Amphitheatre staff.

