National Art Competition Opens to Wake County High School Students

Cary, NC — Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in each Congressional District.

Rep. Ross Announces Contest in District 2

On Friday, March 19, U.S. Representative Deborah Ross (NC-02) formally invited high school students from North Carolina’s Second District (covering most of Wake County) to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The contest is open to all high school students in our District. The winning artwork of our district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from students in all 50 states. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize high school students’ artistic abilities in North Carolina’s Second Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Ross. “Wake County is a diverse community with people from all backgrounds calling it home. I value education and art is an important component of that. I look forward to seeing all of the incredible artwork students submit.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 with more than 650,000 high school students having participated to date. Students can submit entries and learn more about the art competition for North Carolina’s Second District on Rep. Ross’ website.

Art submissions are due by Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5 PM and must be uploaded on the site or sent via email to Vanessa at vanessa.schoning@mail.house.gov. The winner will be selected and notified on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Summary of Competition Rules

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 28 inches by 28 inches and up to 4 inches in depth. The work cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

Eligible artworks include:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages – must be two dimensional

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.

Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

To get a submission started, view those instructions here. The winner will be selected and notified on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Rep. Ross’ website.

