Cary Youth Baseball & Softball Open for Spring Registration

Cary, NC — Spring 2021 is here and along with it comes the return of Cary’s youth softball and baseball seasons, running from May to July for ages 5-18.

2021 Registration & Fee Information

For all Spring activities in Cary, registration will take place on myCary only. The fees are $60 for Cary residents and $85 for non-residents. The registration timeline is:

Monday, March 15 – Sunday, March 28 — Cary residents (online only)

Monday, March 29 – Sunday, April 4 — Non-residents and Cary residents (online only)

COVID-19 Protocols this Season

Town of Cary staff has all the details figured out in the following documents for any concerns or questions related to safety and operating with COVID-19 considerations.

How to Register

You will need to set up a myCary account to register if you do not already have one. Previous EZ Reg Web accounts and pins are no longer active for registrations.

To set up your account, click “Join myCary” and enter your email address and add your family members.

You may then search leagues by topic (baseball or softball).

Baseball Leagues: Ages 5-17

Age is determined as of April 30, 2021.

Spring 5-6 T-Ball: Age 5-6

Spring 7-8 Baseball: Age 7-8 (coach pitch)

Spring 9-10 Baseball: Age 9-10 (player pitch)

Spring 11-12 Baseball: Age 11-12 (player pitch)

Spring 13-14 Baseball: Age 13-14 (player pitch)

Spring 15-17 Baseball: Age 15-17 (player pitch)

Note: Participants in baseball leagues for age 5-12 will register by *zone (Central, South, West)

Girls’ Softball Leagues: Ages 9-18

Age is determined as of January 1, 2021.

Spring 9-10 Girls Softball: Age 9-10 (player pitch)

Spring 11-12 Girls Softball: Age 11-12 (player pitch)

Spring 13-14 Girls Softball: Age 13-14 (player pitch)

Spring 15-18 Girls Softball: Age 15-18 (player pitch)

Note: Participants in softball leagues for age 9-12 will register by *zone (Central, South, West)

Determining Your Zone Location

Take a look at the Zone Map if needing to register your child by zone. These zones include, but are not limited to, the following fields:

Central Zone fields include Annie Jones Park, Lions Park, Bond Park and Lexie Lane Park.

South Zone fields include Ritter Park and Middle Creek Park.

West Zone fields include Davis Drive Middle School, Green Hope High School and Mills Park Middle School.

Bond Park will be the primary west zone location for 11-12 baseball.

Get Involved as a Volunteer Coach

The Town of Cary relies on volunteer coaches for the organized youth sports leagues. Coaches must be available for weekly practice and games. Each coach is required to be certified by the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and to submit and pass a background check. Coaches must teach sportsmanship as well as specific sport skills.

Anyone interested in coaching a youth sport should email the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources sports staff at sports@townofcary.org.

Got More Questions?

Email sports@townofcary.org with any further questions related to the 2021 youth softball and baseball seasons.

