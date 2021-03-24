Resources for Cary Residents Financially Impacted by COVID-19

Cary, NC — For anyone financially impacted by the pandemic, here’s a list of resources that might help.

Utility Accounts in Cary

In Cary, the normal collections process resumed on September 15 and disconnections restarted in January 2021. Though, the disconnections are limited to customers who have made no payments since February 2020 and who have not communicated with Cary collections staff about payment arrangements.

Resources that can help in this area include:

Rental & Housing Assistance in Cary

Multiple organizations in Wake County and the Town of Cary can provide financial assistance or emergency housing to residents who find themselves in a temporary financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can apply for financial support and work with trained staff to determine how the program can best assist on a case-by-case basis with one of these organizations.

Resources that can help in this area include:

Mental Health Resources in Cary

Resilience, or the ability to bounce back from stressful situations, is strengthened by healthy, connected relationships. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that can be its own struggle. Traumatic experiences affect us all in different ways, but we can start to heal from trauma when we work together to care for each other. There are many resources available to help mitigate trauma and build personal resilience. Here are a few in our community.

Resources that can help in this area include:

Here’s the full page of Town of Cary resources.

Additionally, there’s a comprehensive list of assistance offered through Wake County, including:

Story from staff reports.

