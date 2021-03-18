Stay Prepared For Weather & Emergencies in Cary
Cary, NC — With the threat of inclement weather and tornadic conditions looming, it’s a great time to get prepared and signed up for local emergency updates.
Emergency Alerts for Cary Residents
There’s no more important time to have timely and accurate information than in an emergency. One way that residents, employees and business owners in both the Wake and Chatham County portion of Cary can stay up-to-date is by visiting ReadyWake. There you can choose to receive real-time notifications from Cary’s Town government.
By registering with ReadyWake, the Town will be able to notify you via your preferred means of contact (phone, text or email) when there are any imminent threats to life, health or property. Examples include but are not limited to:
- Hazmat situations
- Urgent information related to police, fire or public health
- Urgent utility information like boil water notices
How to Register for ReadyWake & Other Alerts
To register online and to protect personal information, users must have an email address. If you don’t have an email address, you can download, print and return this form to the Town Manager’s Office at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy Street.
View news releases from Town Hall for the latest information, or subscribe to receive news via email.
In times of inclement weather, the Town insists that 9-1-1 calls be reserved for only imminent threats to people or property; call 311 or (919) 469-4000 to report non-emergencies.
Essential Phone Numbers in Cary
- Inspections & Permits Customer Service: 311 or (919) 469-4046
- Power Outages: Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- Power Outages: Apex Electric: (919) 249-3531 or (919) 362-8661 after 5 p.m.
- Public Transportation: GoCary: (919) 481-2020
- Public Works & Utilities for downed trees in street or public property, high water in street, report icy spots, downed power lines, sewer spill, water main repair, trash/recycling questions, potholes: 311 or (919) 469-4090
- School Closings: Wake County Public Schools System: (919) 850-1600
- School Closings: Chatham County Schools: (919) 542-3626
- Streetlight Repairs and Outages: 1-800-419-6356
- Telephone/Cable: Spectrum: 1-866-489-2669
- Telephone/Cable: AT&T: 1-800-288-2020
- Town Programming: Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources: 311 or (919) 469-4061, or call the facility where the program is scheduled
- Town of Cary Public Information Line: 311 or (919) 469-4000
Stay Prepared with These Links
The following are recommended links from the Town of Cary website for further emergency preparedness.
