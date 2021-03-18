Stay Prepared For Weather & Emergencies in Cary

Cary, NC — With the threat of inclement weather and tornadic conditions looming, it’s a great time to get prepared and signed up for local emergency updates.

Emergency Alerts for Cary Residents

There’s no more important time to have timely and accurate information than in an emergency. One way that residents, employees and business owners in both the Wake and Chatham County portion of Cary can stay up-to-date is by visiting ReadyWake. There you can choose to receive real-time notifications from Cary’s Town government.

By registering with ReadyWake, the Town will be able to notify you via your preferred means of contact (phone, text or email) when there are any imminent threats to life, health or property. Examples include but are not limited to:

Hazmat situations

Urgent information related to police, fire or public health

Urgent utility information like boil water notices

How to Register for ReadyWake & Other Alerts

To register online and to protect personal information, users must have an email address. If you don’t have an email address, you can download, print and return this form to the Town Manager’s Office at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy Street.

View news releases from Town Hall for the latest information, or subscribe to receive news via email.

In times of inclement weather, the Town insists that 9-1-1 calls be reserved for only imminent threats to people or property; call 311 or (919) 469-4000 to report non-emergencies.

Essential Phone Numbers in Cary

Inspections & Permits Customer Service: 311 or (919) 469-4046

Power Outages: Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

Power Outages: Apex Electric: (919) 249-3531 or (919) 362-8661 after 5 p.m.

Public Transportation: GoCary: (919) 481-2020

Public Works & Utilities for downed trees in street or public property, high water in street, report icy spots, downed power lines, sewer spill, water main repair, trash/recycling questions, potholes: 311 or (919) 469-4090

School Closings: Wake County Public Schools System: (919) 850-1600

School Closings: Chatham County Schools: (919) 542-3626

Streetlight Repairs and Outages: 1-800-419-6356

Telephone/Cable: Spectrum: 1-866-489-2669

Telephone/Cable: AT&T: 1-800-288-2020

Town Programming: Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources: 311 or (919) 469-4061, or call the facility where the program is scheduled

Town of Cary Public Information Line: 311 or (919) 469-4000

Stay Prepared with These Links

The following are recommended links from the Town of Cary website for further emergency preparedness.

Be Prepared: Warm Weather Tips

Be Prepared: Cold Weather Tips

Wake County Emergency Management

Chatham County Emergency Management

Three-Day Disaster Supply Kit Checklist

Make a Family Emergency Communication Plan

Emergency Planning for Functional Needs

Emergency Planning for Seniors

Emergency Planning Activities for Children

Emergency Planning for Pets

RDU Airport Status

ReadyNC Website and App

Cary Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

National Weather Service

American Red Cross (Eastern NC Chapter)

Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of ReadyWake.

