Katie Zaferes: U.S. Olympian & Cary Resident to Speak in Virtual Event Next Week

Cary, NC — The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s next Eye-Opener series meeting will be one for the record books with guest speaker Katie Zaferes, an Olympic athlete and full-time Cary resident.

Register to Join the Free, Live Meeting

The meeting will take place Wednesday, March 24 from 8-9 AM on Zoom. Zaferes will be joined by ABC11 Sports Anchor, Bridget Condon for the live-streamed interview.

Anyone interested in tuning into the interview can register for free online through the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

Zaferes Vying for Her Place in Toyko this Year

Zaferes made her Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and became the World Triathlon Champion in 2019. She has over 23 ITU (International Triathalon Union) titles under her belt and has been named to the US 2021 National Team Roster. Now she is vying for her Olympic return to the world stage this year in Tokyo.

Katie just purchased a home in Cary with her husband, Tommy Zaferes and is now a full-time resident.

More About Katie Zaferes

For those unfamiliar with the international triathalon competitor, here’s more on Zaferes’ background.

Growing up in Hampstead, Maryland, Zaferes was heavily involved in sports as a child. After graduating high school, she competed in track & field for Syracuse University, specializing in the steeplechase.

She was then recruited into the sport of triathlon through the USA Triathlon Collegiate Recruitment Program. Zaferes began competing as an elite triathlete in 2013, and qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games where she finished 18th.

Since the 2016 Olympics, she has steadily worked her way through the international rankings, placing fifth in the overall ITU World Triathlon Series rankings in 2015, fourth in 2016, third in 2017, and second in 2018. In 2019, she crashed in the Tokyo test then won the ITU Grand Final in Lausanne Switzerland 2.5 weeks later, thus winning her first World Championship.

Zaferes recently purchased a house in Cary, NC with her husband Tommy Zaferes who works as a sports photographer at the events and trains full time with Katie. Learn more about her past accolades with Team USA.

Story from staff reports.

