Cary Easter Egg Hunt Starts Today

Cary, NC — The Easter Bunny has started to make its rounds early this year and has left behind 9 giant Easter eggs all around town.

How the Hunt Will Work in 2021

Though it’s off to a rainy start, the weekend-long 2021 Hoppin’ Around Cary Easter Egg Hunt is here. The Town-wide hunt involves solving a series of clues to various Cary parks from 10 AM on Friday, March 19 to 5 PM Sunday, March 21. The hunt is designed for all ages and all are welcome to participate for free in the self-guided adventure.

Once eggs are found, participating adults can scan the QR code at the sight with their smartphones and enter a name, email address and phone number in the form. Those who can find multiple eggs, be sure to fill out the form each time you discover a new one—this gives you more chances to win. (One entry per family per egg.)

The winning person or family will receive an exclusive Easter basket filled with goodies and activities to enjoy.

Clues for Your Egg-Seeking Adventure

Each clue below will lead you to a Town of Cary park where you will find one giant Easter egg. Don’t forget to scan each egg’s individual QR code to submit your entry into the drawing for one of five prized Easter Baskets.

Silver Swans a swimming at this fun and exciting west Cary park. While you are here take a break from screen time and enjoy some “green time” by PLANTING some family Easter memories. KIDS hop TOGETHER from all over Cary to visit KATAL the Dragon who lives at this park. This park is neat and named after the street! Here you can enjoy a glass of lemonade as you search for eggs along the brick promenade! Head NORTH to this park where your search won’t leave you colder, you just need to look near the climbing boulder! Near an old historic hotel is where this egg can be found. Stroll these grounds to see what’s around! No tools required to have fun at this west Cary park; Shoot some hoops, have a picnic, and take a spin on the kinetic sculpture “Curvaceous Kiss”. Did some bunny say FUN? Grab your baseball or softball glove and SCRAMBLE over to this park to give it a WHIRL! You do not have to attend an ACADEMY to know your eggs may not stay DRY at this park. This egg is EXTREMELY hard to find! Hop over to this park to RAMP up your Easter Fun!

Follow @CaryNC on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay up-to-date on Easter-related information like Storytelling with the Easter Bunny on March 27 and a new Easter-themed pop-up StoryWalk coming soon to Walnut Street Park.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.