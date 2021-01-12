Fundraiser to Support Cary Veterans January 22

Cary, NC — The Cary Franklin-Sloan VFW Post 7383 is hosting a Steak Night Fundraiser Dinner to support local troops next week on Friday, January 22 from 5-7 PM.

Make a Donation & Reserve a Meal Online

Due to COVID-19, there will be no live band for this event, but the post’s Canteen will be open for drinks with COVID-19 guidelines enforced.

A $20 donation provides each person with a steak cooked to order, a baked potato, salad, dinner roll and dessert.

All meals must be pre-ordered by January 21. Donations and orders can be made online or in person at the Canteen located at 522 Reedy Creek Road.

More on Cary VFW Post 7383

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is a non-profit organization charged with helping our nation’s veterans and their families.c

Their mission is to raise camaraderie among United States Veterans of overseas conflicts, and to better serve U.S. veterans, the military, and communities while advocating on behalf of all veterans.

The Cary VFW Post 7383 offers a small memorial hall (“The Cottage”) that holds 50 people, and a large banquet hall that holds 292 people – and both are available for rental. VFW post 7383 also has a Canteen that is open daily to its members and their guests.

Story from staff reports. Photos from the Cary VFW Post 7383 public Facebook page.

