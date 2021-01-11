$57 Million Downtown Corridor Coming to Morrisville

Cary, NC — After years of significant growth, the Town of Morrisville has set its sights on creating its own true downtown area.

Making a big step into getting things started up, the Town has requested proposals from developers for the initial phase of the full Town Center Core. Proposals will be accepted through February 26 with a goal of construction beginning by August 2022.

The totality of the project would be built in several phases at a total estimated cost of $57.4 million.

Phase 1 — Downtown Consisting of 6 Acres, Mixed-Use

The downtown corridor project’s first phase will bring about a 6-acre, mixed-use downtown on land owned by the Town of Morrisville. This first phase will be built in two blocks.

The location set aside for this new downtown is at the corner of Town Hall Drive and Carolina Street, adjacent to Morrisville Community Library.

The site plan (as it stands now) calls for:

202,000 square feet of residential space (102 studio, 1 and 2 bedroom units)

30,500 square feet of retail space

36,000 square feet of office use

15 townhomes

A parking structure with 304 spaces

Additional parking and road infrastructure

Morrisville has acquired roughly 15 acres in this area and Assistant Town Manager of Morrisville, Brandon Zuidema, told TBJ the Town is “currently looking to expand its holdings in the area.”

Additional information on later phases will depend on future land purchases, developer contributions and other factors.

The Full Buildout

For further information, timelines and renderings, see the Town of Morrisville’s Phase 1 RFP.

Story from staff reports. Images from the Town of Morrisville.

