$57 Million Downtown Corridor Coming to Morrisville
Cary, NC — After years of significant growth, the Town of Morrisville has set its sights on creating its own true downtown area.
Making a big step into getting things started up, the Town has requested proposals from developers for the initial phase of the full Town Center Core. Proposals will be accepted through February 26 with a goal of construction beginning by August 2022.
The totality of the project would be built in several phases at a total estimated cost of $57.4 million.
Phase 1 — Downtown Consisting of 6 Acres, Mixed-Use
The downtown corridor project’s first phase will bring about a 6-acre, mixed-use downtown on land owned by the Town of Morrisville. This first phase will be built in two blocks.
The location set aside for this new downtown is at the corner of Town Hall Drive and Carolina Street, adjacent to Morrisville Community Library.
The site plan (as it stands now) calls for:
- 202,000 square feet of residential space (102 studio, 1 and 2 bedroom units)
- 30,500 square feet of retail space
- 36,000 square feet of office use
- 15 townhomes
- A parking structure with 304 spaces
- Additional parking and road infrastructure
Morrisville has acquired roughly 15 acres in this area and Assistant Town Manager of Morrisville, Brandon Zuidema, told TBJ the Town is “currently looking to expand its holdings in the area.”
Additional information on later phases will depend on future land purchases, developer contributions and other factors.
The Full Buildout
For further information, timelines and renderings, see the Town of Morrisville’s Phase 1 RFP.
Story from staff reports. Images from the Town of Morrisville.
We are very excited to continue moving forward on this vision to create a central, vibrant, walkable destination for our residents and visitors. As we continue our phased approach we look forward to hearing from you what you want to see as part of this exciting new downtown. You can reach your entire council at one time at TownCouncil@TownofMorrisville.org with thoughts and ideas regarding this project or anything else you have on your mind.
Let’s make 2021 great in Morrisville,
Mayor TJ Cawley
TJCawley@TownofMorrisville.org
#LiveConnectedLiveWell