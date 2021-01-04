Karen Carter: School Board Wraps Up 2020

Cary, NC — Karen Carter, the District 9 representative on the Wake County Board of Education, was sworn into her new role alongside the other 8 board members on December 1, 2020.

As a way to connect with the people of district 9, which covers much of Cary, Carter has started up a blog to provide updates about meetings, upcoming events and important issues. The following are her latest entries published on December 11 and 18, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

December 11, 2020: Orientation, Training & Visits

This week involved a variety of activities. I was able to complete the WCPSS new board member orientation. I met with a wide range of divisions: Academic Advancement, Chief of Staff and Strategic Planning, Chief of Schools, Technology Services, Communications, Administrative Services, Superintendent, and Operations Support. Additionally, I completed 2.5 hours of ethics training.

On Thursday, I had the honor of visiting the Connections Academy. Ms. Roberts and the remainder of the staff are doing amazing things with a great group of students. I’m looking forward to meeting more staff, students, and families by participating in a family engagement event.

Today I visited Salem Elementary and Salem Middle. Both Mr. Evans and Ms. Boshoff have excellent staff adjusting and providing our students with unique learning opportunities. Letterland Bingo or art class outside anyone?

This upcoming week, I have multiple school visits scheduled. Also there are several types of board meetings on the calendar. Please remember you can view the open meetings on the WCPSS YouTube Channel.

Monday, December 14th, at 2 pm-Student Achievement Committee-Agenda

Monday at 3 pm- Special Called Work Session-Agenda

Tuesday, December 15, at 3 pm- Work Session- Agenda

Tuesday at 5:30- Board Meeting- Agenda

Wednesday, December 16th, at 3 pm- Safety and Security Committee- Agenda not available.

If you would like to provide public comments to the board, please submit written and/or video comments until noon the day of the meeting.

December 18, 2020: Work Session & Board Meeting Recaps

This week included multiple meetings and school visits. I want to thank the administration and staff at Briarcliff Elementary, Kingswood Elementary, Reedy Creek Middle, Northwoods Elementary, Cary Elementary, and Adams Elementary.

It was an honor to see these schools, staff, and students in action. From robotics, snakes, gingerbread houses, hand painting, and movement breaks to creative writing, these schools are doing amazing things. The positive impact on students is powerful. I appreciate all the work being done. Thank you!