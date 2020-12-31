January 2021: Things to Look Forward To in Cary

Cary, NC — As the world puts 2020 in the rear view mirror tonight, here are a few things planned to kick off 2021 in Cary.

January 1 — Free Bingo Challenge & Prizes

An NC nonprofit based in Cary, Toward Zero Waste, is hosting a virtual “New Year, Less Waste Bingo Challenge.”

To help people with a New Year’s resolution to create less trash, the TZW team has put together a bingo board designed to help everyone take small steps toward making a big difference. Simply download and fill out a board and send it to kaley@towardzerowaste.org for a chance to win a basket full of reusable prizes.

As you complete your board and with it the environmentally friendly acts, snap photos and tag @TowardZeroWaste for additional entries.

January 6 — Virtual Three Kings Day Parade

Diamante Arts and Cultural Center, the oldest Latino/Hispanic Arts and Culture organization in North Carolina, is continuing on with their annual Three Kings Day (Dia de los Reyes) Parade in Cary.

The Three Kings’ Day Parade celebrates the end of the Christmas season with a display of culture and music and the arrival of the Three Kings’ Magi. January 6th (the 12th day of Christmas) is a very important day, especially for children because it’s on this eve that gifts are exchanged for the holidays in many countries around the world.

Usually taking place in downtown Cary, this year the event will take place virtually with pre-recorded performances and parade groups leading up to the arrival of the Three Kings.

Tune into the virtual parade January 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM on Diamante’s Facebook page and website.

January 14 — Virtual Cooking Class with a Cause

There’s a fun way to support a local Cary business and an initiative to support orphans in Zimbabwe and it ends with three delicious dishes made at your home!

The ZOE team at downtown Cary’s First United Methodist Church has partnered with Zweli’s Kitchen in Durham to host a virtual cooking class. A ticket for the class is $50 and includes recipes, a shopping list and a Zoom link to the class with Chef Zweli and Leonardo Williams. Tickets can be purchased as gifts and while the event will be live on January 14 at 6 PM, it will also be recorded for ticketholders to view at their convienence.

Participants will be cooking up:

Roasted curried butternut squash

Vegetable Couscous

Crispy skin-on salmon

Tickets can be purchased online. Learn more about the efforts of ZOE Empowers in Zimbabwe.

January 23 — Virtual Trivial Pursuit Fundraiser

The newly opened nonprofit, Esteamed Coffee, in downtown Cary is hosting its first event online from 6:30-8:30 Pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

A link to register you and your at-home crew will be made available on Esteamed Coffee’s Facebook page soon and when the day comes, participants will compete against other teams for prizes and a raffle drawing.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos from the above organizations.

