Holiday Pop-Up Market in Cary This Saturday

Cary, NC — Walking through the downtown area to take in the sights of the decorations earlier this week, I noticed a flyer in a storefront on Academy Street.

Ashworth Village to Host Holiday Tent Sale December 5

On Saturday, December 5 from 10 AM – 5 PM, the parking lot of Ashworth Village, located at the corner of Chatham Street and Academy Street in Downtown Cary, will turn into a holiday pop-up market.

Markets like this are becoming a popular option for small businesses to draw attention from their customers and create outdoor and contactless shopping experiences that reduce the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

For anyone not familiar with the shops inside Ashworth Village, you will find original art pieces, delicious bakery treats, boutique clothing, locally made olive oils, vintage and antique goods, house plants and more. There may even be some holiday sales and specials to keep an eye out for, too!

Story from staff reports.

