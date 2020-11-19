2020 Hometown Spirit Award Winner, Brent Miller

Cary, NC — Each year a local community advocate is named and celebrated as the winner of the Hometown Spirit Award, given by the Town of Cary. This year, the honored recipient is Brent Miller.

Council Celebrates Miller’s Commitment to Cary

Last Thursday, at the start of the Cary Town Council Meeting, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht opened the ceremonial envelope, announcing that the community had voted Miller the winner.

Miller’s long-term and varied community involvement has spanned across 25 years in Cary. Outside of his avid event volunteering over the years, Miller has been a member of the Friends of the Page Walker since 2006, has served two terms on the Planning and Zoning Board and has served on the board of directors for Cary’s Emergency Medical Services.

Miller will receive the award and will also be recognized on a plaque inside Town Hall.

More on the Award

Inspired by a suggestion from Cary citizen Clifton Barnes, the Hometown Spirit Award is bestowed upon citizens with demonstrated leadership and integrity. In addition, the recipient must exemplify at least one of the following criteria:

Helps neighbors and fellow Cary citizens

Demonstrates hospitality

Promotes and preserves traditional American pastimes

Shows concern for preservation and works to preserve traditions and the small-town atmosphere in the community

Promotes a sense of community in their neighborhood and all of Cary

Demonstrates patriotism through promotion and preservation of the country’s symbols and dedication to the U.S. military, past and present

Serves the community through business

Cary residents age 21 and older were eligible for the award. In addition to Miller, this year’s nominees included Pat Galloway and Janet Holcombe.

Story from staff reports.

