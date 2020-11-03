Announcing CaryCitizen’s Spooktober Winners

Cary, NC — We had a great time seeing the creativity and effort the community put into their costumes and yards for our Instagram photo contest using #CCSpooktober.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, here’s a look at our winners and a few honorable mentions.

#1 Yard in Cary: Pirates of the Cary-Bein’

The most popular category we got entries for by far was the yard decorations. We saw skillful pumpkin carvings, spiderwebs, skeletons, inflatables and even lasers and creepy projections. All in all, we were impressed! The one that came out as a favorite with our judges was the yard, known on its own Instagram account as “Pirates of the Cary-Bein’.”

See more photos of this all-out spookfest, entered by Nick Thomas.

Winning Kids Costume: Eric & Jack White

All aboard the DIY train! Brothers Eric and Jack, with the help of their mother, Courtney White, stole the show in our kids costume category with their creativity.

This adorable entry was submitted by Courtney White.

Winning Adult Costume:

Again, lots of great entries, but these parents took first prize in the adult costume category with this concept of a bee keeper and his family of bees — and don’t miss the crown on the queen of the hive!

Thanks for the entry, Ashley Robbins.

Honorable Mentions

The competition was pretty stiff this year and we so appreciate all who took the time to enter and connect with us. For a look at all the entries, see the #CCSpooktober tag on Instagram.

Here’s a look at some of our favorites that were entered. Some, unfortunately, did not qualify as they were not posted during the contest entry period (Oct. 1- Oct. 31).

See all the entries on the #CCSpooktober Instagram tag. Which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!

Story by staff reports.

