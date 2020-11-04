Local Election Results for NC & Wake County Races
Cary, NC — While the states continue to turn blue and red in the race for the next President of the United States, the results have come in for local races including Wake County boards, the NC General Assembly and the race for Governor.
Note: These results are as of 6 AM on November 4, 2020 with 100% of Wake County and NC precincts reported. Until every last mail in ballot is counted, these results remain unofficial.
Wake County Races
Wake County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Sig Hutchinson (Democrat) — 61.8 percent
Greg Jones (Republican) — 38.1 percent
District 3
Maria Cervania (Democrat) — 60.6 percent
Steve Hale (Republican) — 39.4 percent
District 6
Shinica Thomas (Democrat) — 59.5 percent
Karen Weathers (Republican) — 40.5 percent
District 7
Vickie Adamson (Democrat) — 62.4 percent
Faruk Okcetin (Republican) — 37.6 percent
Democratic candidates Matt Calabria, Susan Evans and James West ran unopposed for re-election in districts 2, 4 and 5, respectively.
Wake County Board of Education
The seats representing western Wake County on the Wake County Public School System’s School Board are for districts 7, 8 and 9. These are some of the few candidates on the ballot that are listed as nonpartisan.
District 7
Chris Heagarty — 51.2 percent
Rachel Mills — 48.0 percent
District 8
Lindsay Mahaffey — 62.3 percent
Steve Bergstrom — 36.8 percent
District 9
Karen Carter — 54.4 percent
Bill Fletcher — 34.9 percent
Daniel Madding — 9.6 percent
State Races
Note: The following results reflect statewide numbers.
NC Governor
Roy Cooper (Democrat) — 51.5 percent
Dan Forest (Republican) — 47.1 percent
Al Pisano (Constitution) — 1.1 percent
Steven DiFiore (Libertarian) — 0.4 percent
NC Lieutenant Governor
Mark Robinson (Republican) — 51.7 percent
Yvonne Lewis Holley (Democrat) — 48.3 percent
US House & Senate Races
US Senate
Thom Tillis (Republican) — 48.7 percent
Cal Cunningham (Democrat) — 46.9 percent
Shannon Bray (Libertarian) — 3.1 percent
Kevin Hayes (Constitution) — 1.2 percent
US House (District 2)
Deborah Ross (Democrat) — 63.0 percent
Alan Swain (Republican) — 34.8 percent
Jeff Matemu (Libertarian) — 2.2 percent
US House (District 4)
David E. Price (Democrat) — 67.3 percent
Robert Thomas (Republican) — 32.7 percent
North Carolina General Assembly
NC House of Representatives
Voters throughout Wake County voted by district for NC House cadidates. Of the 11 districts that make up Wake County, the following are the districts the cover Cary.
District 11
Allison Dahle (Democrat) — 68.5 percent
Clark Pope (Republican) — 26.0 percent
Adrian Lee Travers (Libertarian) — 5.5 percent
District 36
Julie von Haefen (Democrat) — 53.3 percent
Kim Coley (Republican) — 43.1 percent
Bruce Basson (Libertarian) — 3.7 percent
District 41
Gale Adcock (Democrat) — 62.1 percent
Scott Populorum (Republican) — 34.8 percent
Guy Meilleur (Libertarian) — 3.1 percent
District 49
Cynthia Ball (Democrat) — 65.1 percent
David Robertson (Republican) — 30.2 percent
Dee Watson (Libertarian) — 4.7 percent
NC Senate
District 15
Jay J. Chaudhuri (Democrat) — 58.1 percent
Mario J. Lomuscio (Republican) — 36.8 percent
Kat McDonald (Libertarian) — 5.2 percent
District 16
Wiley Nickel (Democrat) — 65.7 percent
Will Marsh (Republican) — 34.3 percent
District 17
Sam Searcy (Democrat) — 51.5 percent
Mark Cavaliero (Republic) — 44.8 percent
Travis Groo (Libertarian) — 3.8 percent
Other Races & Results
For a full look at other races for Attorney General, judges, justices, soil & water, agriculture and more, visit the Wake County Board of Elections results dashboard and the NC State Board of Elections results dashboard.
