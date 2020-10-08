Samaritan’s Corner: Christ the Cardiologist

Cary, NC — Welcome To Samaritan’s Corner, let’s talk.

Jeremiah 17:9-10 says, “The human heart is the most deceitful of all things, and desperately wicked. Who really knows how bad it is? But I, God, search the heart and examine the mind. I get to the heart of the human.”

Note: The following are estimates and are attributed to their source.

300,000 children kidnapped and sold into human trafficking every year (source)

500,000 children sexually abused each year (source)

4.8 million women in the United States experience physical assaults and rape each year (source)

The second leading cause of death in America for 2020 for ages 10-34 is suicide (source)

1,494 suicides in N.C. alone in 2018 (source)

Police brutality isn’t the only brutality we’re dealing with.

Wrong Hearts in the Right Positions

Why aren’t people protesting about these injustices, all involving tons of children, including black ones? When it comes to systemic racism, what’s wrong with the system? The system, or the hearts of the people running it? There will always be evil in the system as long as humans are involved with it.

Churches, schools, marriages, athletics, friendships, Police Departments, Government, you name it. To many of the wrong hearts are in to many of the right positions.

Jesus is the Way, Not the Crowd

We now live in a society where the crowd tells us to abandon who we are and see only through their eyes, because their way is the only solution. The crowd believes we’ll find resolution in rage. But what does Jesus say about the crowd? Jesus said. “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” You see that? He’s the way, not the crowd.

The crowd that’s producing white people that are now trying educate black people about being black in America, and what it’s going to take to fix the black community. Really? Hey new black white people, thanks for the help, but we’re gonna need you to stay in your lane please. Your support is good enough.

You will not use us to check off your little black boxes because you feel guilty. You can’t fix what you know nothing about. We have to step up and change our own communities. The citizens of a community are the ones that make the biggest impact in their community. But — before we can fix anything — we have to be honest about everything.

Color is Our Problem, Not God’s

God has gifted us with what needs to be done for a better community and we have to stop expecting politicians to do it for us. I heard a radio ad that said Joe Biden can fix the black community. News flash! If a black Obama couldn’t fix the black community, white Joe doesn’t stand a chance.

The problem with the black community is the same problem that exists in every community. Domestic violence, verbal abuse, drug abuse, alcoholism, fear, shame, guilt, abandonment, materialism, narcissism, pornography, dysfunction and absent parents. These issues are everywhere.

God has created every human being on this planet for a purpose. Right now, somewhere, a child was born. That child was put here to be a police officer. When you tell that child they’re bad if they want to be an officer, you are mocking and insulting the divine will of God the creator.

If you’re raising your child to be a good person, honest, and to do what’s right, then why wouldn’t you want them to be a police officer? It all points back to the heart of a person, not the color of their skin. Color is our problem, not God’s. We’re more racist that evil, and more destructive that cancer. How so? Evil and terminal sickness doesn’t discriminate, we do.

Stop Walking, Start Talking

1 Samuel 16:7 says, “The Lord doesn’t see things the way you see them. People judge by the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

America needs to go see Christ the Cardiologist. One of the most destructive things happening to the black community is now we’re starting to turn on each other. Black police officers all over America are being shunned and disowned by family members and friends because they wear a badge.

I refuse to walk the streets screaming and yelling about what needs to change. I choose to focus on walking through the doors the Lord Jesus has opened for me to share the gospel by simply doing life with people — police officers included. I’ll never trade in Christ for color.

Christ didn’t trade me in for my sins when He died for me on the cross, so I’m not trading Him for the cause. Not now, not ever! Luting and violence has turned the words “peaceful protest” into a punchline. At some point we have to stop walking and start talking. We have to start doing life together, people of all races.

Gaining Real Understanding

Peaceful marching is fine, and necessary, but building relationships is how we gain real understanding. And to the all new “white black people” that have all of a sudden become the new voice of the black community, put your screaming voice, your little signs, your spray paint and your guilt back in your suitcase and chill. Because after all this, many of you go back to your neighborhood, where you wouldn’t dare be seen carrying a sign.

We’ll still be black and will have to live in these communities you visit like some kind of charity event. I’m not impressed, or inspired. When it all comes down to it, you still don’t know the foundation of a black life.

Christ the Cardiologist

To all parents, I will remind you of this scripture.

Exodus 20:5 says, “I lay the sins of the parents upon their children. The entire family is affected, even children in the third and fourth generations of those who reject me.”

Parents, God is love. If you hear your children say they hate somebody, badge or no badge, and you don’t correct them, you’re telling them to go to war with who God is. Hatred is just like a stray cat. You feed it once and it will always know where to go to be fed. Hatred and rage are a disease of the heart.

Neither hate nor rage can cure heart disease, but Christ the Cardiologist can. Shout out to President Obama, and

President Trump. You didn’t change America, God used you to expose it.

Samaritan’s Corner on CaryCitizen is written by Jimi Clemons, a Cary resident, community advocate and Chaplain for the Cary Police Department. Crowd photo by Zoi Koraki, sign photo by Ashley Kairis.

