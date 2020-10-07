2020 Halloween Events in Cary

Cary, NC — Halloween is certain to look different in Cary this year, but even in a pandemic, several businesses and families are putting together safe ways to celebrate the spooky, sweet-toothed occasion.

Outdoor Trick-or-Treating at the Matthews House

The Matthews House is hosting a ticketed and outdoor take on trick-or-treating with 30-minute time slots to space out crowds. The staff will have trick-or-treaters enter through the side gate and make their way through a one-way path around the house.

Eight local businesses have volunteered to set up tents, well-equipped with all the candies — individually wrapped and sanitary, of course! The event will also feature a touchless photo booth where kids can have their photo taken in their costumes.

Southern Harvest Catering will be selling some kid friendly food from a tent in the parking lot as well. Tickets are on sale now online at $5 a piece with all profits being donated to a local charity. All attendees are required to wear masks and are asked to maintain social distancing.

Phillips Farm: Corn Maze & Haunted Farm

Cary’s Phillips Farm is open for all their usual fall fun, only with a few added restrictions to keep their customers safe.

The farm’s fall season kicked off on September 19th and will continue through the end of October. The farm’s offerings to the public include a corn maze, a family fun park, haunted farm, sunflower experience, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and fall market.

It all starts with getting a $12 general admission ticket at the farm which gives access to:

Corn Maze

Family fun park

Pumpkin patch

Wagon rides

Fall markets

Additional $15 tickets can be purchased for the Haunted Farm, including the Rebellion Trail and Field of Lost Souls attractions, open Fridays and Saturday from 7:30-11:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at the farm with sales stopping at 10:30 PM. See the Phillip’s Farm Facebook page for the latest updates and COVID procedures before visiting.

Medlin Drive House Plans Socially Distant Treats for 31st

October 31 | 1010 Medlin Drive

You know you’ve gone big with celebrating when Google Maps has your decorations as their Google Map photo for your address. The Crawford residence at 1010 Medlin Drive, Cary is back at it again this year with decorations from the front door to the curb. This spot is all decked out already with its 2020 look and makes for a great drive-by look at all the spooky webs, headstones, pirate, skeletons and inflatables.

Also, when the big day comes around, the Crawfords will be offering individual goodie bags placed on a table with 6-foot distancing markers and a circular flow so there is oneway traffic.

Note: Know of any more safe Cary Halloween celebrations? Leave a description in the comments below.