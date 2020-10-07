2020 Halloween Events in Cary
Cary, NC — Halloween is certain to look different in Cary this year, but even in a pandemic, several businesses and families are putting together safe ways to celebrate the spooky, sweet-toothed occasion.
Outdoor Trick-or-Treating at the Matthews House
Saturday, October 31 | 4:30 – 7:30 PM | Get tickets ($5)
The Matthews House is hosting a ticketed and outdoor take on trick-or-treating with 30-minute time slots to space out crowds. The staff will have trick-or-treaters enter through the side gate and make their way through a one-way path around the house.
Eight local businesses have volunteered to set up tents, well-equipped with all the candies — individually wrapped and sanitary, of course! The event will also feature a touchless photo booth where kids can have their photo taken in their costumes.
Southern Harvest Catering will be selling some kid friendly food from a tent in the parking lot as well. Tickets are on sale now online at $5 a piece with all profits being donated to a local charity. All attendees are required to wear masks and are asked to maintain social distancing.
Phillips Farm: Corn Maze & Haunted Farm
Cary’s Phillips Farm is open for all their usual fall fun, only with a few added restrictions to keep their customers safe.
The farm’s fall season kicked off on September 19th and will continue through the end of October. The farm’s offerings to the public include a corn maze, a family fun park, haunted farm, sunflower experience, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and fall market.
It all starts with getting a $12 general admission ticket at the farm which gives access to:
- Corn Maze
- Family fun park
- Pumpkin patch
- Wagon rides
- Fall markets
Additional $15 tickets can be purchased for the Haunted Farm, including the Rebellion Trail and Field of Lost Souls attractions, open Fridays and Saturday from 7:30-11:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at the farm with sales stopping at 10:30 PM. See the Phillip’s Farm Facebook page for the latest updates and COVID procedures before visiting.
Medlin Drive House Plans Socially Distant Treats for 31st
October 31 | 1010 Medlin Drive
