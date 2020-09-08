Community Rallies for Kay Struffolino’s 80th Birthday

Cary, NC — There are few people who work as hard, love as much and spread joy the way Kay Struffolino does.

Kay Struffolino is a long-time resident, volunteer and advocate for the Cary community. She was awarded Cary’s Hometown Spirit Award in 2010, she has a park named in her honor on Kildaire Farm Road and she has been an active member of several organizations and boards that exist to better Cary’s parks, recreation, cultural arts and historical preservation.

That’s precisely why a surprise birthday parade was put together for her 80th birthday last week.

“She gives back so much to us and to the community, so we wanted to celebrate her in a special way,” said Joy Ennis, one of the event’s organizers.

Ennis also said trying to surprise Kay is nearly impossible, so the group of 52 cars had to be very sneaky.

Everyone gathered atop the parking garage Friday, Sept. 4 at the Herb Young Community Center before making their way past the Page-Walker where Kay was gathered with some of her family members. Here’s a photo recap of the birthday parade.

From all of us at CaryCitizen, we wish you a Happy Birthday, Kay. Thank you for all you do for our community.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

