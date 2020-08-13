Cary Restaurant Week is Here

Cary, NC — There’s a new celebration in town called Cary Restaurant Week.

The inaugural celebration runs from Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 23 2020 and offers diners special deals all week at participating restaurants. This includes discounted menu items, special 3-course meals, drink specials and more. Lunches will range from $5-$10 and dinners will range from $20-30.

According to the Cary Restaurant Week website, the event is all about showcasing the best of Cary’s culinary culture.

How Does it Work?

All restaurants involved in the event will have specialized prix-fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner and no advance tickets are necessary. Just pick a restaurant, make a reservation if necessary and order from the Cary Restaurant Week Menu.

That’s it! For more info, see the CRW website.

What Restaurants are Participating?

As of Thursday, August 13, there are 6 restaurants in Cary taking part in the event with special menus and pricing.

Mookie’s New York Deli – 1010 Tryon Village Drive Bocci Trattoria & Pizzeria – 2425 Kildaire Farm Road Ruckus Pizza, Pasta & Spirits – 8111 Tryon Woods Drive Mac’s Tavern – 1014 Ryan Road Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – 2010 Renaissance Park Place Chef’s Palette Restaurant & Bar – 3460 Ten Ten Road Ste 118

Keep an eye on the event’s restaurants page as more may participate throughout the event.

Story and pizza photo by Ashley Kairis. Other photo from the CRW website.

Help CaryCitizen make it through the pandemic – support our GoFundMe campaign.