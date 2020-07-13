The Fenton: Six-Story Apartment Plans

Cary, NC — Last week, developers of the 69-acre mixed-use development known as The Fenton released plans and renderings for what the multifamily apartment area will look like once constructed.

Sneak Peek at the Apartments

This multifamily community is named, “the Canopy at Fenton,” and is expected to come to fruition in 2022. It will include 357 luxury apartment units located above a mix of shopping, dining and entertainment-driven businesses.

The six-story development will feature a variety of one, two and three-bedroom floorplans and four loft-style units on the ground floor. Of the total 357, 47 units will provide private terraces.

In the news release, developers said, “The Canopy at Fenton will be among the first new developments in Cary to vertically integrate multifamily above retail and dining, creating a dense, urban street environment.”

Residents of the apartments will have access to a multistory fitness center, a co-working lounge, club room, elevated pool deck and five common terraces. According to the release, the Canopy at Fenton name was chosen for the high amount of outdoor patios overlooking the rest of the Fenton’s shops and restaurants.

Paul Zarian, director of the real estate investment firm Hines, said the Fenton, “will introduce a walkable, cosmopolitan living experience to the heart of the Triangle.”

Leasing at The Canopy at Fenton is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

Phase 1: Beyond the Apartments

Outside of this news on the Canopy, the master plan aims at being pedestrian-focused with artistic walkways, dining patis, varied options for shopping and programmed events throughout the year. Tenants coming to the Fenton include:

Chef Scott Crawford’s Crawford Brothers Steakhouse

Steve Palmer’s Italian restaurant Colletta

Ford Fry’s tex-mex concept Superica

Michael Lee’s M Sushi

Wegmans

CMX CinéBistro

Honeysuckle Gelato

Sephora

Free People

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

Blo Salon

The Fenton looks a bit different than renderings at the moment with many months of construction ahead. Located at the interchange of I-40 along Cary Towne Boulevard, the site’s work is underway with vertical construction set to begin within the year.

The first phase will bring the Canopy at Fenton along with 345,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment, 170,000 square feet of office and a 175-key boutique hotel.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Renderings and press release courtesy of the Wilbert Group. Read more on the Fenton in the Archives.

