Protests & Unity in Cary

Cary, NC — “Hey-hey, ho-ho, racism has got to go.”

“No peace, no justice.”

“I can’t breathe.”

“Stand up, speak out.”

“Black Lives Matter.”

These were the words echoed by many last weekend in a series of peaceful protests and marches in downtown Cary.

The following photos are from two events, the first was a Friday, June 5 peaceful protest from Cary High School to the downtown fountain and the second was the Saturday, June 6 Cary Unity Walk attended by hundreds throughout the streets of downtown Cary. During both, the Cary Police provided escorts and closed streets to accommodate the crowds.

Story and Cary High School March photos by Ashley Kairis. Unity March photos by Lindsey Chester.

