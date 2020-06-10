Cary COVID Weekly Report – June 10

Cary, NC – Here’s your weekly COVID-19 Report. If you want to explore the data for yourself, visit Wake County COVID 19 or NC Dept of Health & Human Services.

Wake County: Infection Rate Rises

Weekly new cases on Coronavirus in Wake County rose from 297 to 533 last week.

In case some of you are wondering, last week’s Wake County COVID new infections was originally posted as 236, not the 297 we are reporting today. That’s because the county updates the numbers daily and the new infections are adjusted as all the information comes in.

North Carolina Infection Rate

Across the state, infections rates have continued to climb in the last week.

Wake County Per 10,000

Another key measure of infection rate is cases per 10,000.

Last week, Wake County registered 17 cases per 10,000. This week, that number has more than doubled to 41 per 10,000.

Explore for Yourself

If you’d like to explore the data for yourself, NC Dept of Health & Human Services and Wake County also gives insight into infection rates by age, gender, ethnicity. The NCDHHS site also allows users to search by zip code.

We’ll be back next week.

Story from staff reports. Data from Wake County COVID 19 and NC Dept of Health & Human Services.

