Photos: Chalk Art Sparks Unity in Cary

Cary, NC — A Cary High School student created an event this week that brought together residents and Cary Police in a unified stand against racism and police brutality.

According to Cary Town Councilwoman Lori Bush, the student and her father were part of the clean up following the May 30, 2020 peaceful protests that turned violent in downtown Raleigh. This experience was moving for the student, sparking an idea that would serve to spread positivity.

This student teamed up with her father, the Cary High Idea Club and the Town of Cary Police Department on Tuesday, June 2, to bring about conversations with the police and to create art with chalk on the sidewalks of the downtown fountain area.

“The group came together and talked about, among other things, how the messages they displayed today should live in their hearts and not just on concrete,” said Bush in an online statement. Once the event came to an end and photos were taken of the art, the Cary Fire Department was there to return the park to its original state. These photos were taken during the Tuesday afternoon event and were shared publicly on Facebook.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos sourced from Facebook.

All the Cary news every day since 2009. Subscribe by email.