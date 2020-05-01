Bakery in Cary Featured in Film Festival

Cary, NC — Once in a Blue Moon Bakery in downtown Cary is the subject of a 1-minute short film featured in the virtual Clean Shorts Film Festival from May 1-3, 2020.

The short was directed by CaryCitizen publisher and filmmaker Hal Goodtree and gives a glimpse into the work of bakery owner Lily Reed.

From Clean Shorts:

The 6th Annual Clean Shorts Film Festival will take place May 1-3, 2020 entirely online! Watch dozens of fantastic short films, from the comfort of your own home, that will surely make your quarantine a bit more tolerable! Clean Shorts thrives to create a climate that nurtures filmmaker networking and camaraderie with the added excitement of competition. Our goal is to stimulate the passion of veteran and aspiring filmmakers bringing them together to expand the growth of the independent film industry.

Clean Shorts is a production of the Eastern Oklahoma Technology Center in Choctaw, OK.

From the filmmaker:

I shot this early last year to demonstrate the power of smartphone filmmaking. We chose Lily as a subject because she’s passionate about her business, and who doesn’t love cake? I like the documentary form because the building blocks are life itself. I go into a project with questions, not preconceived answers, and wait to hear what the testimony tells me.

“Once in a Blue Moon Bakery” was shot entirely on iPhone 6S and edited on an iMac in Final Cut Pro.

Cast Your Vote in the Festival

The public is invited to attend (virtually) the festival, streaming from May 1-3. Viewers can screen dozens of short films and vote on their favorites.

“Once in a Blue Moon” is in the Petite Shorts block, which will go live at 11 AM on Friday, May 1 and will available for voting all weekend.

Story by Staff Reports.

