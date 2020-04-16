Find CaryCitizen on Google News App

Cary, NC — Readers can now get their daily dose of hyperlocal news in the same place they read up on national and global events — the Google News App.

Finding CaryCitizen in the phone app or by computer can be done in just two steps.

Log into your Google account in the app Search CaryCitizen (with no spaces!)

You can scroll through our feed of the latest news or browse by section. For easy and frequent access, tap the star button to follow our coverage. Thank you for supporting your local news source.

Story by Staff Reports.