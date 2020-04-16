New Date For Fest in the West 2020
Cary, NC — Fest in the West, Western Cary’s annual signature festival, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 7.
In light of the uncertainty surrounding future local and federal Stay-at-Home orders, the Goodtree Studio staff and their partners The Town of Cary made the decision in early March to move the event which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
Fest in the West 2020 will mark the festival’s fifth year of bringing together the community with no entry charge to enjoy a long line-up of food and beer vendors along with live music and cultural performances, lawn games, contests, and a kids zone.
According to Festival Director Lindsey Chester, the event has always served to achieve the same thing — helping build community in western Wake County, specifically western Cary and Morrisville. Fest in the West returns to the USA Baseball National Training Complex off of Green Hope School Road this year with an expanded footprint, extending further inside the complex to accommodate more vendors and festival-goers.
Take a look at this video from last year’s Fest in the West.
These are the local vendors and entertainers you can look forward to seeing at Fest in the West on Nov. 7 from 11 AM- 5 PM.
2020 Food Vendor Rodeo Lineup
- Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream – Locally made ice cream and sorbets
- Annelore’s German Bakery– Prestizles and German baked goods
- Beefy Buns– Sliders, Reubens and brisket sandwiches
- Del’s Frozen Lemonade – Frozen eat-with-a-spoon lemonade treats in 2 flavors
- Georgina’s Pizzaria and Restaurant– Pizza, Italian deli sandwiches, pasta, meatballs and Italian items
- Jones Lemonade Slushy – Just like it sounds, frozen ice with lemonade and toppings
- Mr Wingz & Mrs. Thingz– Chicken tenders, sandwiches and wings, hot dogs and burgers
- Oak City Fish & Chips– Fried fish and seafood
- Pita Delite– Greek and Mediterranean specialties, and vegan and vegetarian options
- Queso Monster – Quesadillas and tacos
- The Kupkake Fairy – Cupcakes, cotton candy, mini donuts
2020 Beer Garden Lineup
- Bond Brothers Beer Company – Award-winning beer brewed in Downtown Cary
- Fortnight Brewing – Traditional cask ales to radical modern brews from Cary’s first brewery with an English twist
- Jordan Lake Brewing Co. – Craft brewery and taproom located in Downtown Cary
- Naughty Penguin Cidery – Morrisville’s own cidery
- Red, White and Bubbly – North Carolina wine, spritzers and wine cocktails and non-alcoholic options
2020 Entertainment Lineup
Music on the Main Stage
- Mysti Mayhem 11 AM- 12:30 PM
- Adam Decker & Friends 1:15- 2:45 PM
- SouLe & The Superband 3:30- 5 PM
Welcome Stage Performances
- Indian folk dancing from Nritya MayaNanda School of Arts
- Bollywood Dancing from Indigo Dance Evolution Company
- Stories from North Carolina Storytelling Guild
- Zumba from Triangle Dance 4 Life
- Pirate Band performance from Motley Tones
- Belly Dancing from World In Motion
Youth Stage Performances
Performances on the youth stage will be provided by Rich School of Music, Master Chang’s Martial Arts, Apex Performing Arts, Open Arts Dance, Cary Ballet Company, North Carolina Storytelling Guild, 3D Jazz Project and Starpath Dance Academy.
In addition to the foods, beverages and entertainment, the festival will also feature its iconic pie-eating contest, an arts and crafts market, a kids zone, and much more family-friendly fun. For more information, visit the Fest in the West website.
Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos from the Fest in the West website.
