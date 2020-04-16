New Date For Fest in the West 2020

Cary, NC — Fest in the West, Western Cary’s annual signature festival, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 7.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding future local and federal Stay-at-Home orders, the Goodtree Studio staff and their partners The Town of Cary made the decision in early March to move the event which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

Fest in the West 2020 will mark the festival’s fifth year of bringing together the community with no entry charge to enjoy a long line-up of food and beer vendors along with live music and cultural performances, lawn games, contests, and a kids zone.

According to Festival Director Lindsey Chester, the event has always served to achieve the same thing — helping build community in western Wake County, specifically western Cary and Morrisville. Fest in the West returns to the USA Baseball National Training Complex off of Green Hope School Road this year with an expanded footprint, extending further inside the complex to accommodate more vendors and festival-goers.

Take a look at this video from last year’s Fest in the West. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These are the local vendors and entertainers you can look forward to seeing at Fest in the West on Nov. 7 from 11 AM- 5 PM.

2020 Food Vendor Rodeo Lineup

2020 Beer Garden Lineup

2020 Entertainment Lineup

Music on the Main Stage

Welcome Stage Performances

Indian folk dancing from Nritya MayaNanda School of Arts

Bollywood Dancing from Indigo Dance Evolution Company

Stories from North Carolina Storytelling Guild

Zumba from Triangle Dance 4 Life

Pirate Band performance from Motley Tones

Belly Dancing from World In Motion

Youth Stage Performances

Performances on the youth stage will be provided by Rich School of Music, Master Chang’s Martial Arts, Apex Performing Arts, Open Arts Dance, Cary Ballet Company, North Carolina Storytelling Guild, 3D Jazz Project and Starpath Dance Academy.

In addition to the foods, beverages and entertainment, the festival will also feature its iconic pie-eating contest, an arts and crafts market, a kids zone, and much more family-friendly fun. For more information, visit the Fest in the West website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos from the Fest in the West website.