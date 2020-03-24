Announcing: The CaryCitizen Archive

Cary, NC — Ten years of articles all in one place, for free — CaryCitizenArchive.com.

We are thrilled to share a big step we’ve taken to provide local news in a way that is fast, efficient and easily searchable to our readers. CaryCitizen, the only hyperlocal online newspaper in Cary, has started off the year with a clean slate, migrating to the new web address, CaryCitizen.News.

This digital move, while extensive, was a necessary step in continuing to grow and providing our community of readers with the most convenient way to access what’s happening in Cary. Best of all, our articles previously published dating back to 2010 remain available to the Cary community at CaryCitizenArchive.com.

The archive serves as a digital vault where more than 6,000 articles can be easily searched or browsed by topic. The CaryCitizen Archive puts extensive resources at your fingertips when it comes to major moments within the last decade in Cary.

By visiting the site, you can catch up on tales of Cary’s History or find decisions made in previous Town Council meetings. You can relive Carolina Hurricanes hockey games, seek out financial tips from our Money Matters column and find out more about local businesses in Business Bits.

From all of us at CaryCitizen, we thank you for allowing us 10 years of being your connection to Cary. We look forward to many, many more.

Story by Staff Reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree.