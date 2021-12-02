December at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market

Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market, now in its winter season through March 2022, is open on Saturdays from 9 AM – 12 PM.

The market is a great spot to find handmade holiday gifts, locally grown produce and more on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Some new finds around the market this month will include some crisp and fresh produce from bok choy and kale to winter squash and microgreens. As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of December.

December 2021 Produce

Pumpkins

Greens

Salad mix

Lettuces

Tomatoes

Bok choy

Kale

Peppers

Cucumbers

Sweet potatoes

Herbs

Winter squash

Microgreens

Meat & Dairy Products

Pork

Roasts

Chicken

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Farm Fresh Eggs

Whole milk

Butter

Eggnog

Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge

Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods

Local honey

Custom blended teas

Gluten-Free Granola

Gluten-Free Brownie and Muffin Mixes

Cold Brew Concentrates

Locally made chocolates and nut clusters

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

Handmade ornaments

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils

Crocheted hats, scarves, and earings

Dog Treats

Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more

Award-winning pottery