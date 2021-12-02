December at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market
Cary, NC — The Cary Downtown Farmers Market, now in its winter season through March 2022, is open on Saturdays from 9 AM – 12 PM.
The market is a great spot to find handmade holiday gifts, locally grown produce and more on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House located at 135 W. Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.
Some new finds around the market this month will include some crisp and fresh produce from bok choy and kale to winter squash and microgreens. As always, depending on crops and vendor schedules, offerings can vary week to week. With that in mind, here’s a look at what you might find at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market if you stop by one of these Saturday mornings of December.
December 2021 Produce
- Pumpkins
- Greens
- Salad mix
- Lettuces
- Tomatoes
- Bok choy
- Kale
- Peppers
- Cucumbers
- Sweet potatoes
- Herbs
- Winter squash
- Microgreens
Meat & Dairy Products
- Pork
- Roasts
- Chicken
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Farm Fresh Eggs
- Whole milk
- Butter
- Eggnog
- Goat cheese favorites like, “Cheese Louise,” Feta, and goat milk fudge
Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods
- Local honey
- Custom blended teas
- Gluten-Free Granola
- Gluten-Free Brownie and Muffin Mixes
- Cold Brew Concentrates
- Locally made chocolates and nut clusters
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- Handmade ornaments
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Variety of beauty products from lotions and soaps to body scrubs and beard oils
- Crocheted hats, scarves, and earings
- Dog Treats
Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more
Award-winning pottery
Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.
