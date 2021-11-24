Weekend Events: Live Music, Shopping & Comedy with Beer

Cary, NC — Before we sign off for the next few days on CaryCitizen, here is a roundup of a few events happening in Cary this Thanksgiving weekend.

A couple of all-weekend-long ideas for getting out of the house with visiting family are to enjoy the NC Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre or to walk along Academy street to enjoy the lit archways, trees, a few lanterns (and more that continues to pop up) for residents to enjoy!

Friday, November 26, 2021

A Night Out at the Matthews House

6 PM | 317 W Chatham Street | Free entry

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your out of town family that’s visiting, a great local event for that would be A Night Out at The Matthews House with Between2Clouds providing entertainment and Southern Harvest Catering Company providing the food. There will be art, live music, dancing, drinks and food — something for everyone.

Food is provided for free by Southern Harvest and a full bar with curated drink selections will be available for purchase. Masks will be required when inside and the hosts ask that only those who are vaccinated come to this event. Here’s the lineup of the night:

Outside: 6-7 PM: Live music on the lawn by Myles Travitz (http://mylestravitz.com)!

7-9 PM: Live music on the lawn by Mysti Mayhem (https://mystimayhem.com/home)!

9-11 PM: Hang out and socialize! Inside: 5-9 PM: an art gallery with art for purchase featuring different artists every month!

9-11 PM: A happy-go-lucky dance party in a groovy and unique environment. Music this month will be curated by DJ Funguy!

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

Now in its winter season, the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary. Bundle up and stop on by the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House.

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Fortnight Funnies, A Live Comedy Show 7:30 PM | Fortnight Brewing Company | Tickets Join in the fun at Fortnight Brewing for a hilarious comedy show, featuring some of the best up-and-coming comedians from the triangle and beyond! This show regularly sells out so make sure to buy your tickets online ASAP. Price per ticket is $12 online and $15 at the door.