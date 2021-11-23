Coming Soon to Cary: It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play

Cary, NC — Join Cary Players, a local community theatre company, the first weekend in December as they make their long-awaited return to live theatre with a delightful and unique version of a holiday classic: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Shows Run December 3-6 at The Cary Arts Center

Written by Joe Landry, with musical and vocal arrangements by Darylene Hecht, It’s a Wonderful Life is set in a 1940s radio studio. Iconic roles of George & Mary Bailey, Clarence the Angel, Mr. Potter, and all the residents of Bedford Falls are created by a lively team of five talented actors. Radio jingles set a holiday mood and a foley artist, with an assortment of clever props, creates live sound effects on stage.

“I’m thrilled to work with this amazing cast,” says Nancy Rich, the award-winning Director of this show. She adds, “Each actor is bringing unique talents to the stage. As George Bailey, Nick Popio demonstrates both the character’s strength and vulnerability. He’s matched by Bridget Patterson, who brings her own combination of spunk and tenderness to the role of Mary Bailey. Playing Clarence the Angel among other roles, Tony Hefner is one of the funniest comic actors in the Triangle. As show host Freddy Filmore, Steve Mignon is the consummate radio announcer. Morissa Nagel completes the top-notch ensemble, playing characters of all ages, from little Zuzu to George’s mother. Rod Rich is the multi-talented Foley Artist.”

The design team for this show includes Ed Killian, Sound Designer: Jeremy Diamond, Lighting Designer and Costumer, Emily Johns. Most of the Foley props were handcrafted by Jon Dietz.

Grab Tickets While They Last

Advance tickets are $20.00 for adults and $18.00 for students and seniors. (Tickets purchased at the door are $20.00.) For parties of eight or more, contact the Cary Art Center box office at (919) 462-2055 for a group rate of $17.00.

To order tickets online from Etix, visit caryplayers.org. (Convenience fees apply.)

Tickets may be purchased at this box office location: The Cary Theater – 122 E. Chatham Street

Tuesdays through Fridays from 12-6 PM and one hour prior to show time on performance dates.

Performances:

Friday, December 3 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 4 at 3 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 5 at 3 PM

Monday, December 6 at 7:30 PM

Accommodations, Parking & Mask Policy

The show runs for approximately 90 minutes and will be performed with no intermission. Bottled water will be provided for guests, but there are no concessions at this time. Masks are not required in the theatre but are recommended.

Parking is available adjacent to the Cary Arts Center and at the municipal parking deck at the corner of Walnut Street and Kildaire Farm Road.

For more information, visit caryplayers.org.

Story by staff reports. Crew & production photos courtesy of Cary Players, Cary Arts Center photo by Ashley Kairis.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.