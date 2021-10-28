Cary Lifts Mask Mandate

Cary, NC – In response to falling rates of COVID-19 infection in Cary and the larger region, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht on Thursday announced he would rescind the Town’s requirement for masks in all indoor spaces, which has been in effect since August 18, 2021. That order will now expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday, October 29.

“Thanks to our high vaccination rate and the concern you’ve shown for each other through continued masking, positive case rates have once again declined significantly, which allows us to relax restrictions while still encouraging caution,” Weinbrecht said.

This change does not apply to GoCary or the Cary Depot, where masks will continue to be required by federal order until at least January 18.

Wake County Cases Fall

In the last seven days, Wake County’s case rate has decreased by 39 percent, and the death rate has decreased 60 percent in the same period. Hospitalizations for people with COVID-like symptoms are hovering around 120 in the county.

More than three quarters of Wake County’s total population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Weinbrecht said he was encouraged by the likely impending emergency authorization of vaccines for children ages 5-11, noting that every new vaccination is a step in the right direction.

“I believe rescinding this order now is the next step in our journey through this pandemic.”

Story from staff reports. Information from Town of Cary.