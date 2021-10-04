Cary Youth Basketball Registration Now Open

Cary, NC — It’s that time of year again for youth basketball in Cary, only this season, all youth basketball leagues for ages 5-18 will be held in the winter season.

2021-22 Registration Information

Oct 4-17: Cary Residents

Oct 18-24: Cary Residents and Non Residents Fees: Cary Resident: $60 | Nonresident: $85

Registration accepted through myCary. Click on the Zone league tabs below for direct links to the zone/age group you are interested in.

Season Information

The season is currently scheduled to run December to mid-February, but the start and/or end of the season could be delayed if conditions warrant.

For the first 2-3 weeks of the season, teams will practice approximately two times each week (one weeknight and one weekend). When games begin, teams will play one to two games on the weekend and practice once per week (Mon-Fri). Teams will practice and play games at various times and on various days of the week.

Practice/Game Locations

Teams may practice/play at any or all facilities in their chosen zone. Teams may also have some games and practices in zones other than the one in which they are registered.

For a closer look, here’s the Winter Basketball Facility Zone Map.

Volunteer Coaches



The Town of Cary relies on volunteer coaches for the organized youth sports leagues. Coaches must be available for weekly practice and games.

Each coach is required to be certified by the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and to submit and pass a background check. Coaches must teach sportsmanship as well as specific sport skills.

Anyone interested in coaching any sport should visit the Volunteer Youth Coach webpage for more information and email sports@townofcary.org with any questions.

Winter Youth Basketball Leagues

Ages are determined as of October 15, 2021