Cary Youth Basketball Registration Now Open
Cary, NC — It’s that time of year again for youth basketball in Cary, only this season, all youth basketball leagues for ages 5-18 will be held in the winter season.
2021-22 Registration Information
Oct 4-17: Cary Residents
Oct 18-24: Cary Residents and Non Residents
Fees: Cary Resident: $60 | Nonresident: $85
Registration accepted through myCary. Click on the Zone league tabs below for direct links to the zone/age group you are interested in.
Season Information
The season is currently scheduled to run December to mid-February, but the start and/or end of the season could be delayed if conditions warrant.
For the first 2-3 weeks of the season, teams will practice approximately two times each week (one weeknight and one weekend). When games begin, teams will play one to two games on the weekend and practice once per week (Mon-Fri). Teams will practice and play games at various times and on various days of the week.
Practice/Game Locations
Teams may practice/play at any or all facilities in their chosen zone. Teams may also have some games and practices in zones other than the one in which they are registered.
For a closer look, here’s the Winter Basketball Facility Zone Map.
Volunteer Coaches
The Town of Cary relies on volunteer coaches for the organized youth sports leagues. Coaches must be available for weekly practice and games.
Each coach is required to be certified by the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and to submit and pass a background check. Coaches must teach sportsmanship as well as specific sport skills.
Anyone interested in coaching any sport should visit the Volunteer Youth Coach webpage for more information and email sports@townofcary.org with any questions.
Winter Youth Basketball Leagues
Ages are determined as of October 15, 2021
Central Zone Leagues
Central Zone Participants may play at any or all of these locations.
Locations: Herb Young Community Center, East Cary Middle School, Reedy Creek Middle School, West Cary Middle School, Cary Elementary School.
- Coed 5-6
- Boys 7-8
- Boys 9-10
- Boys 11-12
- Boys 13-14
- Boys 15-16
- Boys 17-18
- Girls 7-8
- Girls 9-10
- Girls 11-12
- Girls 13-14 (This age group only offered in Central Zone)
- Girls 15-18 (This age group only offered in Central Zone)
South Zone Leagues
South Zone Participants may play at any or all of these locations.
Locations: Middle Creek Community Center and West Lake Middle School.
- Coed 5-6
- Boys 7-8
- Boys 9-10
- Boys 11-12
- Boys 13-14
- Boys 15-16
- Boys 17-18
- Girls 7-8
- Girls 9-10
- Girls 11-12
Girls 13-14 and Girls 15-18 age groups are only offered in the Central zone.
West Zone Leagues
West Zone Participants may play at any or all of these locations.
Locations: Alston Ridge Middle School, Davis Drive Middle School, Green Hope Elementary School, Green Level High School, Mills Park Middle School or Bond Park Community Center.
- Coed 5-6
- Boys 7-8
- Boys 9-10
- Boys 11-12
- Boys 13-14
- Boys 15-16
- Boys 17-18
- Girls 7-8
- Girls 9-10
- Girls 11-12
Girls 13-14 and Girls 15-18 age groups only offered in the Central zone.
