S’Morrisville Event Planned for Wednesday

Morrisville, NC — In a fun summer night event this week, the Town of Morrisville will celebrate National S’mores Day and temporarily change the town’s name to “S’morrisville.”

While the nationally celebrated day is Tuesday, August 10th, the S’morrisville event day will take place the next day on Wednesday, August 11.

From 6 – 7:30 PM on Wednesday, residents can come by Morrisville Community Park for an evening of fun activities local business displays and, of course, free s’mores! The park is located at 1520 Morrisville Parkway and vegan options will also be available.

To make the occasion all the more special, Town officials are encouraging attendees and local residents to submit a short video (under a minute) to describe their favorite s’mores experience. The clips could be about a first-time camping trip as a family or a really cool combination of that you find even better than the traditional recipe. Video are to be shared on social media using #smorrisville.

Five of the best videos will be picked and each creator will receive a “S’morrisville swag bag.”

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of the Town of Morrisville and Brendon Connelly.

