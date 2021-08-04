Weekend Events: BBQ Festival, Downtown Markets & More

Cary, NC — Now that we are hopefully past the worst of the summer heat of July, there are several outdoor events and markets to get Cary families outdoors this weekend to once again enjoy shopping, eating and simply enjoying the company of neighbors!

Friday, August 6, 2021

Crispy Gyoza at Fortnight Brewing

5-9 PM | 1006 SW Maynard Road

If there’s such a thing as a classic Cary weekend combo, I believe it’s a brewery and food truck.

This Friday, the folks at Fortnight will be serving up their traditional English brews and a variety of other beers while the local food truck taking orders outside will be Crispy Gyoza. This food truck has been around Cary quite a bit and was featured in the Morrisville Family Fun Festival for the 4th of July weekend. They offer cooked-to-order Japanese dumplings, rice, edamame and specialty teas and sodas by the can.

Riders of Justice at The Cary Theater

7 PM | Action/Adventure | Danish with English Subtitles | Tickets

Markus, who has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. It seems like an accident until a mathematics geek, who was also a fellow passenger on the train, and his two colleagues show up.

Another showing of this film will be on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 4 PM.

Saturday, August 7, 2021

BBQ Festival & Farmer’s Market

Sat. & Sun. | 9 AM – 3 PM | Phillips Farms of Cary | Free

On August 7th and 8th, in conjunction with the farm’s regularly scheduled Farmers Market, there will be a BBQ Festival! Celebrations will include food (obviously!), a cooking contest, local vendors with great BBQ products, live music, local beer, and a bunch more.

The Truffle Hunters at The Cary Theater

7 PM | PG-13 | Documentary | Italian with English Subtitles | Tickets

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years old, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle — which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown! The past few weeks have seen great performances live at the market, too. So grab your reusable bags, family members and pets and come shop local in Downtown Cary!

Sunday, August 7, 2021

Downtown Cary Food & Flea

12-4 PM | Fidelity Bank Parking Lot | 100 W. Chatham Street

After taking a month off to keep patrons out of the muggy July heat, the Downtown Cary Food & Flea is back this Sunday!

Shop the goodies made by 50 artists, both new and returning! There will also be a variety of food trucks and live music provided by Raleigh-based guitarist, Brad Farmer. Come on by from 12-4 PM to shop local and enjoy the usual pet-friendly and family-oriented atmosphere.

Around the Triangle

Durham – Art n’ Soul Makers Market

Saturday | 12-4 PM | Mystic Farm & Distillery

Come join in for the day at Mystic Farm & Distillery in Durham as the Art-n-Soul market brings local artisans, the Mexi Arepa food truck and music out to the farm for bourbon tastings, shopping and fun.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.