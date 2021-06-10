Weekend Events: Acrobats, Bluegrass & Pop-Ups

Cary, NC — This weekend, the Downtown Cary Food & Flea returns to the Fidelity Bank parking lot and Koka Booth is set to host acrobats and blue grass bands.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Cirque de la Symphonie

Friday & Saturday, June 11-12 | Doors open 6:30 PM | Tickets available on the Amphitheatre website

Cirque de la Symphonie returns for an all-new program with dazzling feats of strength and grace.

Acrobats, aerial flyers, contortionists, and jugglers perform awe-inspiring choreography to orchestral favorites that will thrill audiences of all ages. The conductor of this performance is Wesley Shulz.

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Pop-Up Market & Food Truck Rodeo

Phillips Farm of Cary | 9 AM-3 PM

Phillips Farm is teaming up with Triangle Pop-Up this Saturday to bring a rodeo of food trucks, a makers market, farmers market and live music

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Downtown Cary Food & Flea

12-4 PM | Free | 100 W. Chatham Street

This family and dog-friendly market will be bringing the sounds of live music, the works of local artisans and, of course, the taste of craft beer and food vendors, too.

For more on what to expect, see this CaryCitizen article on the market’s 2021 return and future schedule.

Gina Furtado Project at Koka Booth

Doors open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM | Tickets available on the Amphitheatre website

Fronted by banjoist, singer and songwriter Gina Furtado, the Gina Furtado Project lays heavy emphasis on catchy, relatable, original material that spans the gamut from bluegrass to swing to gypsy jazz and beyond.

With two IBMA nominations for Banjo Player of the Year to show for it, Gina has been quickly earning recognition as one of the most innovative banjoists on the scene today.

Joining Gina is a cast of equally compelling and creative musicians: Max Johnson on bass (Molly Tuttle Band, Jacob Joliff Band, Jeff Austin Band); Drew Matulich on guitar (Billy Strings); Malia Furtado on fiddle (Director of Education at the Front Porch Music School). No Depression hails them to be “fun, energetic, riveting.”

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

