Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s May 2021 Lineup

Cary, NC — Since its April 1 reopening, Koka Booth Amphitheatre has welcomed in COVID-safe crowds, separated into pre-purchased lawn pods and tables for their ongoing Movies by Moonlight series and the now finished Josh Cellars Jazz Series.

The outdoor event space on the southern end of Cary is continuing its 2021 season of shows with even more movies and a new lineup of musical guests.

All tickets can be purchased online through the Booth Amphitheatre website. For more information on POD seating and COVID-19 protocols, take a look at the full reopening plan.

Weather permitting, here’s the lineup of movies and live music on the calendar for May 2021.

Friday, May 14, 2021 — Aquaman

2018 | PG-13 | 2 hr. 22 min. | Action/Adventure

This Friday’s showing of Aquaman is the sixth American superhero film in the DC Extended Universe, based on the DC Comics character, you guessed it, Aquaman.

In this film, the City of Atlantis (once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth) is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people, and then the surface world.

Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm’s half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

The movie starts up at 8:15 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 — 2021 Spring Jazz Performance

Gates open 3 PM | Music starts at 4 PM

The Philharmonic Association is presenting an afternoon of big band jazz from the Triangle Youth Jazz Band, Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble.

The 3 jazz bands are comprised of 5th-12th graders from over 40 schools in the Triangle. The show will feature the music of Duke Ellington and Thad Jones and is intended to be a celebration of students and their dedication to keeping jazz music alive this school year.

Friday, May 21, 2021 — Little

2019 | PG-13 | 1 hr. 49 min. | Comedy/Fantasy

In this switcheroo comedy, a woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees daily. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically becomes a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation.

Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever, that is if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem.

The movie starts up at 8:30 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 — The Croods: A New Age

2020 | PG | 1 hr. 35 min. | Family/Comedy

With the voices of Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage, this is a fun, animated film for the whole family.

While searching for safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder.

As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together.

The movie starts up at 8:30 PM and the gates open up at 7 PM.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 — 2021 Spring Orchestra Performance

Gates open 1 PM | Music starts 2 PM

The Philharmonic Association will again be presenting a great afternoon of music on Sunday, May 23rd, only this time it will be the stylings of these five orchestras:

Triangle Youth String Orchestra

Triangle Youth String Sinfonia

Triangle Youth Symphony

Triangle Youth Orchestra

Triangle Youth Philharmonic

Come to hear students ages 8-18 from all over the Triangle perform classical works you may recognize from composers such as Bach, Beethoven, and Florence Price. At 2 PM, the string orchestras will perform and at 4 PM, the Triangle Youth Orchestra and Triangle Youth Philharmonic will perform. Plus, attendees will get to hear the winners of the Philharmonic Association’s Concerto Competition.

This performance is a celebration of students and their dedication to keeping classical music alive this school year.

Friday, May 28, 2021 — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2019 | PG-13 | 2 hr. 22 min. | Sci-Fi/Action

When it’s discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

Sunday, May 30, 2021 — Back in Action: An American Celebration

Doors open 6 PM | Show begins 7 PM

It’s been well over a year since the Triangle Wind Ensemble has been able to present a full-fledged concert, but at the end of this month, they will make their return to Koka Booth Amphitheater on Memorial Day weekend.

The show, called “Back in Action: An American Celebration,” will be filled with musical favorites from film, stage, video games and more.