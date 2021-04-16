Cary COVID & Vaccine Report: April 16, 2021

Cary, NC — It’s that time again that we take our monthly look at the COVID-19 numbers in the area as well as the progress of the vaccine rollout across the county, state and country.

Weekly Numbers Shrink while Deaths Rise in Cary

The Town’s Emergency Operations Center tracks all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cary every week. In the last month, those reports saw a positive landmark — a 7-day count of new positive cases below 100 in Cary.

Additionally, Cary has remained in its position as the Wake County municipality with the fewest cases per capita, or 1,000 residents. Every weekly report in the last month has seen Cary’s per capita stats fluctuate from 41-46 COVID-positive residents per 1,000.

Another standout from the reports of March to mid-April is the death count. On March 5, a total of 39 deaths had been reported across Cary’s 4 primary zip codes since the beginning of the pandemic. As of today, Friday, April 16, 2021, that count has reached a total of 72 — that’s 33 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 6-weeks.

For a closer look, here are the weekly numbers from March 12 – April 16, 2020, except for the Easter/Good Friday holiday week.

Cary’s Week-by-Week Metrics

March 12, 2021:

New weekly cases: 100 reported since March 4, a 1.6% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,112

Deaths: 42

March 19, 2021:

New weekly cases: 87 reported since March 11, a 1.6% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,199

Deaths: 45

March 26, 2021:

New weekly cases: 172 reported since March 18, a 2.4% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,371

Deaths: 63

April 9, 2021:

New weekly cases: 137 reported since April 2, a 1.4% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,613

Deaths: 71

April 16, 2021:

New weekly cases: 179 reported since April 8, a 2.4 % increase

Cumulative case count: 7,792

Deaths: 72

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summaries

Wake County Vaccinations Surpass 100,000

On March 29 Wake County Public Health announced a major milestone of administering 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The recipient of the 100,000th dose was a father of two from Apex named TJ.

A week later, a statewide milestone was passed on Wednesday, April 7, when vaccine eligibility opened to all North Carolina residents age 16 and older.

Statewide Vaccination Dashboard

A tool from the NC COVID-19 Information Hub is a vaccination dashboard, updated daily Mondays-Fridays. According to the latest data on April 16, 2021:

6,270,157 total doses have been administered

36.1% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated

26.1% of NC residents are fully vaccinated

For more on demographics like race, ethnicity and age of those receiving a vaccine, visit the vaccination dashboard.

Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & Vaccination Dashboard

The U.S. and Global COVID Numbers

Map and metrics from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center at 5 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021.

To see more national and global COVID-19 stats, we recommend taking a look at:

Story by Ashley Kairis.

