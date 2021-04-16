All Students Welcome at School of Rock Cary

Cary, NC — Since March 2015, School of Rock Cary has been a staple in the music community, offering lessons in a fun atmosphere for anyone over age 6 look to learn

Meet the Owner

Like many other Cary businesses, the pandemic threw the School for a loop, but owner Kevan Hester says the team adapted to offer both remote and in-person lessons.

“Anyone who is interested in taking guitar, bass, drums, piano or vocal lessons is welcome to sign up for a free trial lesson. Just give us a call,” said Hester.

Hester was an English teacher for 14 years in Seoul, South Korea where he formed a deep-rooted passion for teaching and helping anyone he could. Being the sole proprietor of School of Rock Cary for more than 6 years now, Hester says his work is a great blend of his love of music and love of education.

All Rockers Welcomed!

From rookies to rockstars and everything in between, all students are welcome above age 6.

On average, the student base of the School of Rock Cary is roughly 60% male and 40% female.

Of the many student success stories over the years, Hester recalled a particularly skillful, transgender student who attended the school for almost 5 full years. Their skills were recognized among thousands of auditions to appear in a national competition called Center Stage.

One of the greatest benefits to learning new instruments and musical skills, Hester says, is “the sense of satisfaction and achievement you get when you hear yourself making progress, and as any professional musicians will tell you, you never stop learning and progressing with music.”

Get Signed Up for a Free Trial Lesson

Anyone interested in taking guitar, bass, drums, piano or vocal lessons can learn more and sign up for a free trial lesson on the School of Rock Cary website.

