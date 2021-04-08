Cary’s 2021 Summer Day Camp Registration Opens April 20

Cary, NC — This week the Town of Cary announced the registration period for their summer day camps will open Tuesday, April 20, 2021 for Cary residents. Sign-ups for non-residents will begin Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

What Will Camp Look Like in 2021?

These day camps will be full-day, in-person and are offered for rising 1st-6th graders for the upcoming school year. They will begin on June 14 and run through August 20, 2021 with hours of 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM (excluding Town-observed holidays).

Locations will include Bond Park and Middle Creek Community Centers and other locations may be added.

Registration can be completed through the Town’s program software, myCary once the following registration periods are open. In the event programs reach capacity, waitlists will be available. No partial weeks are offered for these summer day camps.

Resident Registration: Opens 9 AM, April 20 at fee of $150 per week, per child Non-resident Registration: Opens 9 AM, May 4 at fee of $180 per week, per child

The camp staff will provide engaging and active activities that are sure to appeal to children of all interests. These camper activities will include arts and crafts, nature studies, games, sports, and outdoor play.

All activities will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, which are available for review at townofcary.org/camps. No in-preson registration will be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions and parents are encouraged to create a myCary account before camp registration opens.

COVID Precautions & Financial Assistance

To allow for social distancing and other COVID-19-related safety measures, space will be limited for camps.

To ensure the safety of participants and staff, numerous COVID-19 cleaning and safety protocols will be in place. A full description of safety measures is available at townofcary.org.

For families in need of support to pay for camp, the Play it Forward scholarship fund allows residents to apply for reduced and/or no-fee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources programs. Interested families can apply at townofcary.org/playitforward.

Summer Camp Jobs

Cary is seeking administrators and activity specialists for the upcoming summer camps. Due to safety protocols, Summer Camps in 2021 will not be utilizing staff or volunteers under the age of 18 years old.

Positions are seasonal and can be viewed on the Town’s employment opportunities page.

Resources & Primary Contacts

Those with specific questions about Town services or operations can dial 311 anywhere in Cary or (919) 469-4000 outside town limits, or email 311@townofcary.org. Questions about camps or programs can also be addressed by emailing recreation.support@townofcary.org.

For more information, see the following links:

Story from staff reports. Images from Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.