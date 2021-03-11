Applications Open for Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship

Cary, NC — Applications are now being accepted for The Friends of the Page-Walker Annual Scholarship.

The Friends of the Page-Walker established a Scholarship in 2012 to advance its mission of enriching the community by serving as guardians for the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

The Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who is a Cary resident and who has been accepted into and plans to attend a college or university. The $1,000 award may be used for any educational-related expenses. In addition, the recipient’s name will be displayed on a permanent plaque at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center.

Applications are now available online with a postmarked deadline of May 7, 2021. The award winner will be notified by June 11, 2021.

For information about the Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel, please visit http://www.friendsofpagewalker.org or contact info@friendsofpagewalker.org. The non-profit group advocates for the preservation of Cary’s historic sites, archiving its history, facilitating historical education and promotes the cultural arts.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Friends of the Page-Walker Hotel.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.