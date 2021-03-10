Cary COVID Report: March 10, 2021

Cary, NC — In the last month, Cary has not had a week with more than 260 new cases of COVID-19.

This is an improvement compared to the weeks of January 14, 21 and February 4, where more than 500 new cases were reported.

Cary Cases Drop, Remain Lowest Per Capita in County

One unwavering statistic for Cary during the pandemic has been its position as the municipality with the lowest cases per capita in Wake County.

As of the latest weekly report dated March 5, 2021, Cary’s cases per 1,000 residents is 40.74. On the higher end of this chart is Zebulon with 283.74, Wendell with 229.48 and Knightdale with 156.35 cases per capita.

The latest numbers from Cary’s Emergency Operation Center also show that Cary has surpassed 7,000 cumulative cases and has reached 39 deaths.

Week-by-Week Metrics in Cary

Here are the weekly numbers from Feb. 11 – March 4, 2020.

February 11, 2021:

New weekly cases: 212 reported since Feb. 4, a 3.4% increase

Cumulative case count: 6,377

Cumulative deaths: 35

February 18, 2021:

New weekly cases: 214 reported since Feb. 11, a 3.4% increase

Cumulative case count: 6,591

Cumulative deaths: 38

February 25, 2021:

New weekly cases: 258 reported since Feb. 18, a 3.9% increase

Cumulative case count: 6,849

Deaths: 39

March 4, 2021:

New weekly cases: 153 reported since Feb. 24, a 2.2% increase

Cumulative case count: 7,002

Deaths: 39

Source: Cary’s Emergency Operation Center, Weekly Metric Summaries

Cases Dive Down Across Wake County

The above chart speaks volumes to the change Wake County has seen in cases following the rollout of the vaccine.

The peak of daily cases reported came in at 1,402 on January 2, 2021. Now, looking back on the past 30-days from Feb. 10 – March 10, 2021, there has not been a single day that’s had more than 383 daily cases reported countywide.

Source: Wake County COVID Dashboard

North Carolina

All three key metrics North Carolina uses to dial-up or down restrictions —cases, testing, and hospitalizations —have been trending down.

A new tool from the NC COVID-19 Information Hub is a vaccination dashboard, updated daily Mondays-Fridays. According to the latest data on March 10, 2021:

2,994,561 total doses have been administered

17.7% of NC residents are at least partially vaccinated

10.9% of NC residents are fully vaccinated

Demographics of those vaccinated show 40% are male, 60% are female

For more on demographics like race, ethnicity and age of those receiving a vaccine, visit the vaccination dashboard.

Sources: NC COVID-19 Information Hub & Vaccination Dashboard

The U.S. and Global COVID Numbers

To see more national and global COVID-19 stats, we recommend taking a look at:

Story from staff reports. See more COVID news in Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.