Blood Donations Remain Essential During Pandemic

Cary, NC — A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped.

Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

Blood Supply Faces Challenges

For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

March is Red Cross Month

Red Cross blood drives are helping address the need throughout the month of March, also known as Red Cross Month. In North Carolina, 12 counties are participating, including Wake County.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

How to Schedule an Appointment in Cary

Use one of these four methods to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Wake County Blood donations can be made during the below times at the Cary Blood Donation Center, located at 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150.

3/15/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

3/16/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

3/18/2021: 9:45 AM – 5 PM

3/19/2021: 7:45 AM – 3 PM

3/20/2021: 7:45 AM- 3 PM

3/21/2021: 7:45 AM – 3 PM

3/22/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

3/23/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

3/25/2021: 9:45 AM – 5 PM

3/26/2021: 7:45 AM – 3 PM

3/27/2021: 7:45 AM – 3 PM

3/28/2021: 7:45 AM – 3 PM

3/29/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

3/30/2021: 12:45 PM – 8 PM

Important COVID-19 Information for Donors

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

For more information on donor eligibility related to COVID-19, see this information page.

Story from staff reports. Photos and information provided by the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina.

