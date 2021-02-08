A Walk in Cary: Bond Park Lake Trail

Cary, NC — Outdoor recreation is at an all-time high for many families in Cary—mine included.

Feeling pent up and trapped at home? You’d be surprised what a difference a walk outdoors will do for a person’s productivity, health and overall wellbeing.

I’ve picked up a few favorites in the last year, one being the Lake Trail at Fred G. Bond Metro Park. For those not familiar, this park is one of Wake County’s largest at 310 acres with parking access off of High House Road.

Specs of the Trail

Trail Type: Loop

Distance: 2 miles

Open Hours: Gates open 7:30 AM – sunset

Leashed dogs allowed

The Lake Trail is a 2-mile loop that is partially paved and traces the edges of Bond Lake. This trail is one of six to choose from when starting from Bond Park. Others include the Paw Paw Trail, the Pinecone Trail and the Black Creek, White Oak and Oxford Hunt Greenways.

While the Lake Trail is heavily trafficked on most occasions, it does provide a great atmosphere for an afternoon in the trees with both direct and peek-through-the-trees views of Bond Lake along the way.

In this time of social distancing and wearing masks in all buildings, it’s a nice treat to be distanced from people enough to see their smiles again. Though I do keep a mask in my pocket in the event I cross someone’s path in the more narrow areas of this trail.

Spotting a Few of Nature’s Treasures

This trail is a frequent spot I take my camera as there are beautiful blooms and native trees on display in the spring and gorgeous leaves in the fall. Plus, there’s wildlife there all year round like ducks, seagulls and blue heron splashing and flying about.

All Sorts of Recreation Options

Not the walking type? This trail’s versatility and distance provide lots of recreational options like biking, running, bird watching and even packing up a picnic and setting up your own spot along the Lake Trail for a nice lunch outdoors.

No matter how park visitors choose to enjoy the trail, a pair of old tennis shoes or hiking shoes are highly recommended as the unpaved sections are a bit muddy these days.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and Tim Haley.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.