February at the Farmers Market

Cary, NC — Since 1996, vendors of the Cary Downtown Farmer’s Market have provided a variety of locally crafted goods, fresh-picked produce and other unique finds.

The market, located on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street, is split into two seasons — traditional and winter. The market is now in its winter season, open Saturdays from 9 AM-noon.

This Month at the Market

The market is operating in its limited season, and a quite rainy and cold one at that. So, not all vendors are guaranteed to be there on a given week and who knows? A few new vendors might pop up, too.

With that in mind, here’s a sampling of vendors and in-season goods you may see in February 2021.

Parker Farm & Vineyard

A routine vendor at the market is Jason from Parker Farm & Vineyard. At the moment, he is offering various greens, cucumbers, sweet potatoes and pasture-raised meats. Plus, if you get to the market early enough, you might find a dozen eggs.

Heaven Scent Honey

It’s all in the name. This vendor sells delicious jars of honey and various scented soaps infused with honey.

Western Dragon Tea and Tisanes

It’s local, it’s organic and oh-so-good. These unique, custom made herbal teas, blends and tisanes are a great pairing with the chilly temperatures of February.

DayBreak

Take the edge of the chilly morning as you shop around with a cup of coffee of scratch-made hot chocolate from Downtown Cary’s newest breakfast joint, Daybreak.

Loops and Whirls

This whimsically-named vendor has a bunch of colorful crotched accessories designed for winter.

Queen B Farms

Farm owners Eric and Nita Bunker have sold their products at the market for more than 10 years. They come with a trailer full of assorted meats including farm-raised beef and chicken. They also sell farm fresh eggs and offer assorted milk from Maple View Farm in Hillsborough.

Meet the farmers behind Queen B Farms.

Fiddle Tree Farms & Sassy Goat Soaps

A great gifting option leading into Valentine’s Day is the handcrafted goat milk soaps and lotions from these two vendors.

Old North Farm

Adding a decorative flair to the market this month will be the dried floral wreaths made by Old North Farm, based in Raleigh.

Dew Drop Chocolates

Stop in to satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade chocolate nut clusters and more.

Stay Up-To-Date with the Market

Want to know more about what’s coming to the Cary Downtown Farmers Market? Check out the market’s Facebook Page and subscribe to their free weekly newsletter for the most up-to-date information.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Kairis and the DT Cary Farmers Market Facebook page.

