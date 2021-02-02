The Highly Anticipated Downtown Cary Park

Cary, NC — With completion set for summer 2023, Downtown Cary Park is a highly anticipated and community-led project that is sure to be a first of its kind in the Triangle.

“It seems like forever and a day ago that we first began planning the park, and now here we are getting ready to build it!” said Don Frantz, Mayor Pro Tem of Cary.

The project is officially 19 years in the making now and will break ground later this year. These new 3D renderings offer a closer look into the Town’s vision for the project. Frantz noted that this vision stems directly from the input of more than 1,500 Cary citizens.

Designs for the Downtown Cary Park were created by the OJB Landscape Architecture team with nature-inspired play as its goal.

Specs of the Park

The 7-acre site is in the heart of Downtown Cary, surrounded by Walker, Academy and Walnut Streets. One of the major pieces to the park will be a “great lawn.” This lawn will be fronted by a pavilion and paved walking trails will link to various outdoor spaces. Another main draw will be a tiered water feature.

Featured Uses of the Park:

Active performance places

Market spaces

Public art incorporated into the landscape

Food and beverage facilities

A children’s play area

Interactive water features

A dog play area

Walkways for strolling and relaxing

An elevated bridgeway overlooking many areas of the park

Botanical gardens showcasing native plants

“We see parks and open spaces as critical public infrastructure that make our communities stronger, healthier, and more connected,” said Cody Klein, principal designer of the park. “This will be a park for the community, based on the community’s aspirations, for generations to come”

Featured Areas of the Park

Performance Pavilion

Bark Bar

Dog Park

Gathering Garden

Academy Street Plaza

The Nest: Children’s Play Area

Towne Square

Square Park Street Courts

A Hub for Arts, Exercise, Programs and More

A point of pride for the Town of Cary is the level of programming opportunities the park will bring to the community. Proposed programming includes art exhibitions, arts and crafts classes, performances and concerts, cardio and fitness classes, book clubs, storytime programs and movies.

The goal, according to a Town of Cary press release, is to generate activity that will energize Downtown Cary.

While this will be a driving force of the park, the designs also provide plenty of space for passive enjoyment of the park and its natural setting.

To learn more about the park plans, visit the Town’s Downtown Park Project website.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of OJB Landscape Architecture and the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.